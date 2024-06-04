Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Putin War in Ukraine

Putin's Ceasefire Strategy | Bohdan Nahaylo

As the Kremlin seeks to disrupt the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland, what are the real motives behind this move?

By TVP World
Jun. 4
POPULAR
Russian Ministers Ejected from Conference Room After Diplomatic Faux Pas in Pyongyang
Russian Ministers Ejected from Conference Room After Diplomatic Faux Pas in Pyongyang
A live broadcast on North Korean state TV saw seven members of Putin’s delegation thrown out for unknowingly breaking protocol by entering before the “Supreme Leader.”
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Hello ‘Liutiy’ UAV – Goodbye Russian Oil Refineries
By Bohdan Tuzov
May. 19
Rare Ukrainian Smart Bomb Strikes Pound, Cut Off Russian Troops
By Stefan Korshak
Jun. 17

In this episode of Eastern Express, Putin's strategic leaks hinting at a ceasefire in Ukraine and the geopolitical chess game behind it are being explored.

As the Kremlin seeks to disrupt the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland, what are the real motives behind this move? 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Find out more in the TVP World interview with Bohdan Nahaylo, Kyiv Post's editor-in-chief.

POPULAR VIDEOS
WATCH: Putin Lies About NATO Expansion Promise: ‘Total Nonsense,’ Says Yeltsin’s Foreign Minister EXCLUSIVE NATO
WATCH: Putin Lies About NATO Expansion Promise: ‘Total Nonsense,’ Says Yeltsin’s Foreign Minister
By Jason Jay Smart
May. 22
If We Want to Defeat Putin, We Must Understand What Makes Him Tick
If We Want to Defeat Putin, We Must Understand What Makes Him Tick
By Jason Jay Smart
Jun. 11
The Changing Face of Ukraine’s Azov Division Over a Decade of War EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
The Changing Face of Ukraine’s Azov Division Over a Decade of War
By Sergii Kostezh
May. 15
Ukraine Must Win War in Ukraine
Ukraine Must Win
By Jason Jay Smart
Jun. 4
Read Next
Freedom No Matter the Cost War in Ukraine
Freedom No Matter the Cost
By David Kirichenko
4h ago
Moscow Ready to Negotiate with Kyiv Tomorrow, But Won’t Withdraw Troops – Putin Putin
Moscow Ready to Negotiate with Kyiv Tomorrow, But Won’t Withdraw Troops – Putin
By Kyiv Post
8h ago
Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia War in Ukraine
Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia
By Euractiv
11h ago
Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries War in Ukraine
Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries
By Kyiv Post
13h ago
« Previous Russia's Global Alliance with Drug Cartels &amp; Islamic Terrorists
Next » Ukraine Must Win