PUBLIC OPINION: Will Striking Strategic Targets in Russia End the War Faster or Prolong It?

The US and Germany recently gave the go-ahead for Kyiv to use American and German weapons to hit Russian military objects conducting attacks on Ukraine from across the border.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan credited the lifted restrictions for helping to stall Russia’s push into the Kharkiv region.

Kyiv Post asked passersby in Washington D.C., London, Paris and Kyiv whether they thought striking strategic targets in Russia would help end Russia’s invasion faster or prolong it.