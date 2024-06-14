Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

PUBLIC OPINION: Will Striking Strategic Targets in Russia End the War Faster or Prolong It?

Kyiv Post spoke to passerby on Washinton D.C., London, Paris, and Kyiv what they about Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory.

By Kyiv Post
Jun. 14
POPULAR
Russian Ministers Ejected from Conference Room After Diplomatic Faux Pas in Pyongyang
Russian Ministers Ejected from Conference Room After Diplomatic Faux Pas in Pyongyang
A live broadcast on North Korean state TV saw seven members of Putin’s delegation thrown out for unknowingly breaking protocol by entering before the “Supreme Leader.”
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Hello ‘Liutiy’ UAV – Goodbye Russian Oil Refineries
By Bohdan Tuzov
May. 19
Rare Ukrainian Smart Bomb Strikes Pound, Cut Off Russian Troops
By Stefan Korshak
Jun. 17

The US and Germany recently gave the go-ahead for Kyiv to use American and German weapons to hit Russian military objects conducting attacks on Ukraine from across the border.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan credited the lifted restrictions for helping to stall Russia’s push into the Kharkiv region.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Kyiv Post asked passersby in Washington D.C., London, Paris and Kyiv whether they thought striking strategic targets in Russia would help end Russia’s invasion faster or prolong it.

POPULAR VIDEOS
WATCH: Putin Lies About NATO Expansion Promise: ‘Total Nonsense,’ Says Yeltsin’s Foreign Minister EXCLUSIVE NATO
WATCH: Putin Lies About NATO Expansion Promise: ‘Total Nonsense,’ Says Yeltsin’s Foreign Minister
By Jason Jay Smart
May. 22
If We Want to Defeat Putin, We Must Understand What Makes Him Tick
If We Want to Defeat Putin, We Must Understand What Makes Him Tick
By Jason Jay Smart
Jun. 11
The Changing Face of Ukraine’s Azov Division Over a Decade of War EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
The Changing Face of Ukraine’s Azov Division Over a Decade of War
By Sergii Kostezh
May. 15
Ukraine Must Win War in Ukraine
Ukraine Must Win
By Jason Jay Smart
Jun. 4
« Previous Recon-Drone Operator ‘Diego Rodriguez’ – ‘I Feel Very Good at War, I Have no Fatigue’
Next » Australia Should Do More for Ukraine