Putin’s New Terror Coalition is Only Getting Started

Ukraine is only one front of a much broader, more dangerous, and truly global Kremlin strategy to destabilize the West as it seeks to upset the post-World War II order.

Russia, in league with Iran, North Korea, andd other rogue actors, has described itself as already being “at war” with America and Europe. The most worrying part? Western leaders prefer to ignore these dire announcements, essentially hoping that the fires now raging across the globe will put themselves out, instead of confronting them.

Like the growth of Putin’s empire, that has relied on a value system in which human life is not a factor and on a world that refuses to respond to any of his atrocities, Putin has been continuously enabled by Western leaders who turn a blind eye to the red lines that they draw, while simultaneously toe-ing Moscow’s dictates.

With each passing day, the price of stopping Putin only goes up.