North Korea Joins Russia’s War: Ballistic Missiles, Soldiers, and Strategic Escalation Explained

What does North Korea gain from this partnership? What is Russia's true aim? And how will Ukraine, backed by NATO intelligence, respond to this new threat?

By Chuck Pfarrer
5h ago
North Korea has become an unexpected but significant player in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

In this episode of Point of Impact with former SEAL Team Six Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer, we uncover the extent of North Korea’s involvement—from missile supplies to the deployment of troops and military experts in occupied regions.

In December 2023, North Korean troops fired their first ballistic missiles into Ukrainian cities, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the conflict.

What does North Korea gain from this partnership? What is Russia's true aim? And how will Ukraine, backed by NATO intelligence, respond to this new threat?

