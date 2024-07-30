Will Ukraine Get the Crimean Peninsula Back: Bohdan Nahaylo

Overnight on July 26, Crimean residents reported powerful explosions near Saki and Yevpatoria, with Ukraine claiming a strike on the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka. This is part of ongoing attacks on Russian bases in Crimea.

General Ben Hodges stated that controlling Crimea is crucial, while Ukrainian expert Yevhen Dykij noted it's being used to exhaust Russian air defenses.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

TVP World spoke Editor-in-Chief of the Kyiv Post, Bohdan Nahaylo to discuss why the territories of Crimea and Donbas are so crucial for Russia.