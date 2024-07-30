Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Crimea Ukraine Top News

Will Ukraine Get the Crimean Peninsula Back: Bohdan Nahaylo

Kyiv Post's Editor-in-Chief, Bohdan Nahaylo, appeared on TVP World to discuss the importance of controlling Crimea for effective warfare.

By TVP World
7h ago
POPULAR
Ukraine Hacks ATMs Across Russia in Ongoing Massive Cyberattack
Ukraine Hacks ATMs Across Russia in Ongoing Massive Cyberattack
The cyberattack, which started July 23, is “gaining momentum” a Ukrainian source in intelligence said.
By Jeremy Dirac
Jul. 27
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
By Kyiv Post
Jun. 26
Russian Pilot Betrays Colleagues Who Attacked Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv
By Karina Dolomanzhy
Jul. 11

Overnight on July 26, Crimean residents reported powerful explosions near Saki and Yevpatoria, with Ukraine claiming a strike on the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka. This is part of ongoing attacks on Russian bases in Crimea.

General Ben Hodges stated that controlling Crimea is crucial, while Ukrainian expert Yevhen Dykij noted it's being used to exhaust Russian air defenses.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

TVP World spoke Editor-in-Chief of the Kyiv Post, Bohdan Nahaylo to discuss why the territories of Crimea and Donbas are so crucial for Russia.

POPULAR VIDEOS
Russia in Deadly Fix in Ukraine, But Does It Realize It? War in Ukraine
Russia in Deadly Fix in Ukraine, But Does It Realize It?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 5
Is Russia’s Economy About to Bust? Top News
Is Russia’s Economy About to Bust?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 17
F-16s for Ukraine Top News
F-16s for Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 24
WATCH: Putin Lies About NATO Expansion Promise: ‘Total Nonsense,’ Says Yeltsin’s Foreign Minister EXCLUSIVE NATO
WATCH: Putin Lies About NATO Expansion Promise: ‘Total Nonsense,’ Says Yeltsin’s Foreign Minister
By Jason Jay Smart
May. 22
Read Next
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin? Top News
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin?
By Jason Jay Smart
9h ago
Washington Insider: Who Is Behind Trump’s Plan for Peace? Top News
Washington Insider: Who Is Behind Trump’s Plan for Peace?
By Jason Jay Smart
9h ago
Christmas Wishes in July Top News
OPINION: Christmas Wishes in July
By George Woloshyn
10h ago
Wagner’s Defeat in Mali – What’s the Big Deal? Africa
Wagner’s Defeat in Mali – What’s the Big Deal?
By Leo Chiu
11h ago
« Previous Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin?