"The Whole of Europe Has Been Deeply Infiltrated by Russia"

Lt. Col. Glen Grant, who served with the British Army, including having been assigned to work with a wide number of militaries across eastern Europe, opens up about the serious risk that Russia's intelligence operations continue to pose to the West and what needs to be done now to protect our national security.

Aside from the security risks associated with Russian intelligence, countries that are choosing to move towards NATO also face radically different management styles. The Soviet Union, and now Russia, has an approach that far undervalues the decision-making capabilities of enlisted and lower ranking officers. Overall, the development of systems, where western soldiers are taught how to think and take decisions, distinguishes the east from the west.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to his bio at the Baltic Security Foundation, Gant "worked as a defence and reform expert in Ukraine working for the Ukrainian Institute for the Future. He is also a Senior Fellow in the UK Institute for Statecraft on their Building Integrity Initiative countering Russian influence. Glen graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the Junior Staff Course Warminster and the Joint Staff Defence College at the Royal Naval College Greenwich.

Grant has worked in the Defence Ministries of Ukraine, Latvia, Estonia, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Montenegro, Moldova, Poland, Albania, Kosovo, Slovenia, Serbia and Chile. Grant supported many operations including both Gulf wars, Bosnia and Kosovo. He was Defence Attaché in Finland, Estonia and Latvia. In 2016 Glen was Project Manager in MOD Ukraine running a one year UK funded project “Reform of Defence Housing” and in January 2018 published a groundbreaking paper on reform of the Ukraine military in Kyiv Post."