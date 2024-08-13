From Italian Streets to Ukrainian Front Lines – HUR Legionary ‘Soprano’

In an exclusive interview for Kyiv Post, 26-year-old Soprano, who lived in Italy for long time and embraced its culture, recounts his journey back to Ukraine to fight for his homeland.

His story is one of transformation – from a life deeply integrated into Italian society to a soldier in Ukraine’s military intelligence. As he reflects on the shock of Russia’s invasion and his decision to return to Ukraine, Soprano poignantly states:

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“What’s the most important and the most valuable to me now is a happy future of Ukrainians. They’ve always supported me and done everything for me to be happy and strong. They led me to my destination, my oath of allegiance.”

His dedication to his country, the bonds with his fellow soldiers, and his vision for Ukraine’s future highlight his profound commitment to both his heritage and his nation’s resilience.

Fill in the application form for the selection course to HUR Active Action Unit here.