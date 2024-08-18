Exclusive: Ukraine Captured Russian Sudzha: Kyiv Post Correspondent Reports From On-Site

Kyiv Post special correspondent Jason Smart travelled to the town to report on what is now transpiring there.

Also participating in the report was Sergej Sumlenny, an expert on Eastern Europe and the founder of the European Resilience Initiative Center.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Ukrainian soldiers, especially those now fighting in the Kursk region, urgently need drones. If you would like to assist them in obtaining these life-saving drones, a donation can be made via this PayPal link

Jason Jay Smart and Sergej Sumlenny filmed this footage, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, in Russia.