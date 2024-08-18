Search

Exclusive: Ukraine Captured Russian Sudzha: Kyiv Post Correspondent Reports From On-Site

Kyiv Post is one of the first news organizations to enter Sudzha, in the Kursk region of Russia, which is now under Ukrainian control.

By Jason Jay Smart
7h ago
Kyiv Post special correspondent Jason Smart travelled to the town to report on what is now transpiring there.

Also participating in the report was Sergej Sumlenny, an expert on Eastern Europe and the founder of the European Resilience Initiative Center.

Jason Jay Smart and Sergej Sumlenny filmed this footage, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, in Russia.

