Authoritarian regimes, such as Vladimir Putin’s are common in history. Despite the outward appearance, says Prof. Natasha Lindstaedt, professor of government at the University of Essex (2007-), there is always the risk that someone just off the stage may take actions into his own hands and wrest the nation’s management from the autocrat’s hands.

Professor Lindstaedt specializes in authoritarian regimes, democratic backsliding, state failure and human security.

In addition to her academic work, she has served as a consultant for the United Nations Economic and Social Commission of Western Asia (Middle East), the European Union External Action Service, and International Institution for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA).