Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Science Top News

How the Search for Alien Life in the Cosmos Advances Science and Democracy in Ukraine

Professor Cockell told Kyiv Post about the intriguing young field of astrobiology, and how it can expand our knowledge of how life began and evolved on Earth.

By Christopher Stewart
4h ago
POPULAR
Romanian F-16s Give Free Pass to Kremlin Kamikaze Drone in NATO Skies – ‘No Legal Way to Shoot’
Romanian F-16s Give Free Pass to Kremlin Kamikaze Drone in NATO Skies – ‘No Legal Way to Shoot’
Lawmakers are scheduled to debate national air defense law on Wednesday. Some say that if a Russian attack drone violates Romanian air space, the Air Force should be allowed to open fire.
By Stefan Korshak
Sep. 11
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
By Kyiv Post
Jun. 26
Russian Pilot Betrays Colleagues Who Attacked Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv
By Karina Dolomanzhy
Jul. 11

Charles Cockell, Professor of Astrobiology at the University of Edinburgh and frequent contributor to Kyiv Post explains how the search for extraterrestrial life advances the general scientific knowledge for all humanity and promotes democracy in Ukraine through the pursuit of truth through the scientific method. 

Professor Cockell told Kyiv Post about the intriguing young field of astrobiology, and how it can expand our knowledge of how life began and evolved on Earth, while also exploring other models of life that may be different from what we have here on the big blue marble. He explains how this specifically can benefit Ukraine at a time of urgent concerns following Russia’s full-scale invasion when such pursuits seem too esoteric for the moment. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

He summarizes with a discussion of how he came to write outside his normal professional journals and white paper studies to promote the cause of a free, independent, and democratic Ukraine, as well as commenting on the possibility of a Ukrainian Enlightenment that seems already in the works.

POPULAR VIDEOS
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin? Top News
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 30
Jake Broe: Russians are Mass Surrending War in Ukraine
Jake Broe: Russians are Mass Surrending
By Jason Jay Smart
Aug. 17
The Russian Army’s Death Spiral War in Ukraine
The Russian Army’s Death Spiral
By Jason Jay Smart
Sep. 11
Russia in Deadly Fix in Ukraine, But Does It Realize It? War in Ukraine
Russia in Deadly Fix in Ukraine, But Does It Realize It?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 5
Read Next
‘I’m Back, Mom, Don’t Worry’ – Kyiv Post Behind the Scenes at Latest Prisoner Swap EXCLUSIVE Top News
‘I’m Back, Mom, Don’t Worry’ – Kyiv Post Behind the Scenes at Latest Prisoner Swap
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
1h ago
Denys Davydov: Russian Military’s Deterioration Top News
Denys Davydov: Russian Military’s Deterioration
By Jason Jay Smart
1d ago
Cracking the Putin Regime Putin
Cracking the Putin Regime
By Jason Jay Smart
Sep. 9
Ukrainian and Russian Losses, Gains One Month Into Kursk Invasion War in Ukraine
Ukrainian and Russian Losses, Gains One Month Into Kursk Invasion
By Jeremy Dirac
Sep. 6
« Previous Denys Davydov: Russian Military’s Deterioration
Next » ‘I’m Back, Mom, Don’t Worry’ – Kyiv Post Behind the Scenes at Latest Prisoner Swap