Zelensky Visits the US to Present His “Victory Plan” | Bohdan Nahaylo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in the United States on a critical mission to rally support for his "Victory Plan" to end the war with Russia.

During his visit, Zelenskyy will meet with key U.S. leaders, including President Joe Biden, and attend sessions at the United Nations General Assembly to advocate for increased military aid and strategic support.

Bohdan Nahaylo, editor-in-chief of the Kyiv Post, joined TVP World studio to discuss the implications of this visit and the broader geopolitical landscape.