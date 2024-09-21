Search

War in Ukraine Storm Shadow / SCALP Top News

How Storm Shadows Open the Door for ATACMS and JASSMs in the Russo-Ukrainian War

Jeremy Dirac tells you what you need to know about the debate over Storm Shadows, and how they could be a key factor in the trajectory of the War.

By Jeremy Dirac
10h ago
Many are arguing that Western restrictions on the use of Storm Shadow and other long-range missiles are tying Ukraine’s hands.

And news that Iran is supplying Ukraine with Fath-360 ballistic missiles is only compounding fears that Ukraine’s air defenses won’t hold up against daily Russian aerial attacks.

On Sept. 13, Ukrainian disappointment was palpable when a meeting between US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer didn’t result in an announcement in support of Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadows.

However, Ukraine supporters are seeing signs that the US may be coming around to letting the UK give Ukraine the green light for Storm Shadow strikes on military targets in Russia.

Kyiv Post’s Jeremy Dirac tells you what you need to know about the debate over Storm Shadows, how they could open the door for other long-range missiles like ATACMS and JASSMs, and how they could be a key factor in the trajectory of the Russo-Ukrainian War.

