EXCLUSIVE Business Ukraine Top News

War & Business: Insights from Ukraine’s Top CEOs

Have you ever wondered how Ukraine’s top CEOs navigate the chaos of war? Witness firsthand as they reveal their strategies for survival and success in Ukraine that help keep the economy moving forward

By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Join us for the Kyiv Post CEO Roundtable - Ukraine Edition, hosted by Kyiv Post CEO, Luc Chénier. This exclusive event brings together four of Ukraine's most influential business leaders to discuss the challenges and triumphs of leading companies during the Russian invasion. Discover how Alexander Komarov of KyivStar, Alessandro Zanelli of Nestlé, Anna Derevyanko of the European Business Association, and Igor Smelyansky of Ukrposhta have made tough decisions, kept their teams motivated, and contributed to the nation's resilience.

Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights into the world of Ukrainian business leadership. Watch now!

