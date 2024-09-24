War & Business: Insights from Ukraine’s Top CEOs

Join us for the Kyiv Post CEO Roundtable - Ukraine Edition, hosted by Kyiv Post CEO, Luc Chénier. This exclusive event brings together four of Ukraine's most influential business leaders to discuss the challenges and triumphs of leading companies during the Russian invasion. Discover how Alexander Komarov of KyivStar, Alessandro Zanelli of Nestlé, Anna Derevyanko of the European Business Association, and Igor Smelyansky of Ukrposhta have made tough decisions, kept their teams motivated, and contributed to the nation's resilience.

Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights into the world of Ukrainian business leadership. Watch now!