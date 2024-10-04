Political and Social Perceiving of Volhynia's Massacre in Ukraine | Bohdan Nahaylo

Ukraine's Institute of National Memory has announced plans to search for the remains of Polish victims from the Volhynia Massacre of 1943-1944. This event saw tens of thousands of Polish civilians killed by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army amidst wartime ethnic tensions.

Understanding the historical roots of this tragedy requires examining the complexities of Ukrainian-Polish relations in Volhynia, marked by nationalism, shifting borders, and ideological conflict.

Bohdan Nahaylo, editor-in-chief of the Kyiv Post, joined TVP World studio to discuss the upcoming search for victims and its significance.