Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Poland History Top News

Political and Social Perceiving of Volhynia's Massacre in Ukraine | Bohdan Nahaylo

Bohdan Nahaylo, editor-in-chief of the Kyiv Post, joined TVP World studio to discuss the upcoming search for Volhynia's massacre victims and its significance.

By TVP World
1h ago
POPULAR
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
The June 19 defense pact signed between Russia and North Korea included a promise to provide military assistance to one another – within days Pyongyang said it was sending troops to Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Jun. 26
Russian Pilot Betrays Colleagues Who Attacked Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv
By Karina Dolomanzhy
Jul. 11
Romanian F-16s Give Free Pass to Kremlin Kamikaze Drone in NATO Skies – ‘No Legal Way to Shoot’
By Stefan Korshak
Sep. 11

Ukraine's Institute of National Memory has announced plans to search for the remains of Polish victims from the Volhynia Massacre of 1943-1944. This event saw tens of thousands of Polish civilians killed by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army amidst wartime ethnic tensions.

Understanding the historical roots of this tragedy requires examining the complexities of Ukrainian-Polish relations in Volhynia, marked by nationalism, shifting borders, and ideological conflict.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Bohdan Nahaylo, editor-in-chief of the Kyiv Post, joined TVP World studio to discuss the upcoming search for victims and its significance. 

POPULAR VIDEOS
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin? Top News
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 30
Ukrainian Operators Take Down Russian Su-30 Jet in Black Sea Top News
Ukrainian Operators Take Down Russian Su-30 Jet in Black Sea
By Chuck Pfarrer
Sep. 19
The Fall of Putin Top News
The Fall of Putin
By Jason Jay Smart
Sep. 26
Jake Broe: Russians are Mass Surrending War in Ukraine
Jake Broe: Russians are Mass Surrending
By Jason Jay Smart
Aug. 17
Read Next
Kyiv Denies Being Responsible for Drone Attacks Near Kursk Nuclear Power Plant Drones
Kyiv Denies Being Responsible for Drone Attacks Near Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Ukraine Opens Soldier Recruitment Office in Poland War in Ukraine
Ukraine Opens Soldier Recruitment Office in Poland
By AFP
3h ago
Not Russian, but Pan-European: Chernihiv Volunteer Restores Unique Wooden Houses EXCLUSIVE Top News
Not Russian, but Pan-European: Chernihiv Volunteer Restores Unique Wooden Houses
By Sergii Kostezh
3h ago
Dragon Likely to Buy One of Kyiv’s Oldest Shopping Malls Ukraine
Dragon Likely to Buy One of Kyiv’s Oldest Shopping Malls
By Olena Hrazhdan
4h ago
« Previous Russia's Impending Economic Implosion