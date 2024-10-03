Search

Russia Putin Top News

Russia's Impending Economic Implosion

Could Russia be forced out of Ukraine, not due to a military victory, but due to the Russian economy's collapse? Increasingly there are signs in Moscow that Russia's war may soon run out of money.

By Jason Jay Smart
16h ago
In order to boost the Russian economy, following the massive Western sanctions that were saddled on Russia following the full-scale invasion of Ukriane, the Kremlin decided to start spending big on domestic programs. The problem? The strategy led to very high rates of inflation, in Russia, which are becoming uncontrollable.

Perhaps even worse for the Russian public, whom Putin wishes to keep on his side, a housing mortgage bubble has arisen that could soon bust - an event that could cause hundreds of thousands or millions of Russians to lose their homes. 

Though both of these events are bad news for Moscow, there is an even bigger problem on the horizon: Oil prices are crashing. Without high oil prices, fixing any of these economic problems, or financing the war, becomes impossible.  

Putin, thanks to his poor economic decisions, may have put Russia's invasion of Ukraine into checkmate.

