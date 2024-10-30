Ukraine’s Drone Strategy: How Drones Are Re-Shaping Warfare

In this episode of Point of Impact, former SEAL Team Six leader Chuck Pfarrer explains how Ukraine is reshaping the art of war using drones. As the fighting continues, unmanned aircraft and small drones are taking center stage, delivering precision strikes and gathering vital intelligence miles behind enemy lines.

Discover the innovative ways Ukraine is deploying drones – from kamikaze FPVs to long-range reconnaissance vehicles – and how they are countering Russian tactics with technology and agility. With drones becoming a key component in military operations, the line between ground forces and air dominance has become increasingly blurred.

Ukraine’s use of drones shows how smaller nations can punch above their weight in modern warfare. These instruments not only level the playing field but also create new opportunities to outmaneuver larger, better-funded adversaries.