Ukraine’s Drone Strategy: How Drones Are Re-Shaping Warfare

Ukraine’s use of drones shows how smaller nations can punch above their weight in modern warfare

By Chuck Pfarrer
9h ago
Lukashenko: Russian Annexation of Belarus Means War
Lukashenko: Russian Annexation of Belarus Means War
The Belarusian leader’s comments to Russian media were in response to a question concerning the challenges the Union State of Russia and Belarus is facing.
By Kyiv Post
Oct. 25
‘The Chinese Are Here’ – Russian Troops React to North Korean Arrival
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Oct. 26
Long-Range Ukrainian Strike Hits Russian Missile Complex and Radar Station Far Behind Front Lines
By Kyiv Post
Oct. 25

In this episode of Point of Impact, former SEAL Team Six leader Chuck Pfarrer explains how Ukraine is reshaping the art of war using drones. As the fighting continues, unmanned aircraft and small drones are taking center stage, delivering precision strikes and gathering vital intelligence miles behind enemy lines.

Discover the innovative ways Ukraine is deploying drones – from kamikaze FPVs to long-range reconnaissance vehicles – and how they are countering Russian tactics with technology and agility. With drones becoming a key component in military operations, the line between ground forces and air dominance has become increasingly blurred.

Ukraine’s use of drones shows how smaller nations can punch above their weight in modern warfare. These instruments not only level the playing field but also create new opportunities to outmaneuver larger, better-funded adversaries.

