Denys Davydov: Russia’s Darkest Plans

Denys Davydov, one of YouTube's most recognizable Ukraine experts, in this in-depth interview with Kyiv Post's Jason Smart, discusses why Russia's claims about great successes in Pokrovsk and Kursk Oblast of Russia, which is now three weeks past the deadline by Putin set by which the Russian Army was to have expelled Ukraine's troops, are not going nearly as well as Moscow wants people to believe.

According to Davydov, Russia's problems are only continuing to add-up and there are no signs that Moscow is successfully getting its house in order.

What will happen next? Davydov tells Jason Jay Smart that North Korean soldiers represent a change in Russia's strategy, but by no means does that mean that Russia is moving closer to victory.