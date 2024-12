“It’s got to stop,” says Donald Trump, suggesting that Ukraine should not be so obstinate as to defend the territory it has lost to Russia. With much of the territory in dispute reduced to rubble, Trump alludes to the “necessity of concessions” on the Ukrainian part. Where are we in the process? Is the peace talks time approaching? Bohdan Nahaylo, Editor-in-Chief of the Kiyv Post, joins TVP World to elaborate on the awaited negotiation process.