Breaking the Chains: Russians Fighting the Putin Regime

Ilya Ponomarev, the only Russian Member of Parliament to vote against the annexation of Crimea

By Jason Jay Smart
3h ago
Ilya Ponomarev, the only Russian Member of Parliament to vote against the annexation of Crimea, has been an active voice in opposing the Putin Regime for over a decade.

Residing in Ukraine since having been forced to flee Russia for opposing Putin’s aggression against Ukraine, Ponomarev describes what is happening now in Russia and what perspectives there are to bring down the Russian dictator. 

