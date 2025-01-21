Possible Rapprochement Between US and China Will Embarrass Moscow | Bohdan Nahaylo

The US under the previous administration has been unambiguously supportive of Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invasion. Hundreds of billions of dollars of military materiel and training have been provided to Ukraine.

The newly inaugurated US President, Donald Trump, on the other hand, has been vocal in his commitment to end the conflict. He famously promised to end it within 24 hours, which was later extended to 6 months.

So what happens now? Bohdan Nahaylo, Chief Editor of Kyiv Post, joined TVP World to explore this question.