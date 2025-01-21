Search

Trump Putin US

Trump’s Russia Strategy – Will It Work? NATO, Russia & US Strategy Explained

President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

By Kyiv Post
2h ago
In his first days back in the White House, he has discussed negotiating with Putin, again questioned the levels of the contributions of NATO’s European members, and asserted that the US will become even stronger militarily. What to make of this?

In this video, we cover:

- Trump’s comments on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine

- His criticism of NATO’s European members for not contributing more to cover its costs

- His claim that Russia has lost nearly 1 million soldiers

- His preference to shift from sanctions to tariffs on Russia

