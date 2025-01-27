China’s Secret Plan? Reports suggest that China may be quietly sending troops to support Russia in Ukraine, sparking concerns about escalating global tensions. As Ukraine’s cutting-edge drone warfare continues to weaken Russian forces, morale within the Russian military is reportedly crumbling under relentless pressure. With mounting losses on the battlefield, could China’s intervention shift the balance, or is it too late to change the course of the war?

Military analyst and Kyiv Post Special Correspondent Chuck Pfarrer highlights Ukraine’s numerous advantages, particularly its world-class drone technology. He has voiced strong support for a public fundraising campaign led by ‪@EuroResilience‬ a German think tank specializing in European security and foreign affairs, aimed at equipping Ukraine with more drones. Euro Resilience, the NGO with whom Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart travelled last year to Sudzha, Russia and its efforts to give Ukraine’s soldiers more drones can be found here: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaig....

With extensive experience advising U.S. national security agencies, Pfarrer brings expert insight into this pivotal moment in the conflict. As a former U.S. Navy officer and counterterrorism specialist, he has authored op-eds for major outlets like The New York Times and provided analysis for networks including CNN, ABC, MSNBC, Fox, CSPAN, and NPR. His deep understanding of gray zone operations and counter-WMD proliferation makes him a leading voice on Russia’s increasingly fragile position in Ukraine.