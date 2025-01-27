Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Top News War in Ukraine China

New Front? Reports Claim China is Secretly Backing Russia with Troops

With mounting losses on the battlefield, could China’s intervention shift the balance, or is it too late to change the course of the war?

By Jason Jay Smart
1h ago
POPULAR
Ukrainian Navy Brings Down Kh-59 Missile with Ship-Mounted VAMPIRE SAM
Ukrainian Navy Brings Down Kh-59 Missile with Ship-Mounted VAMPIRE SAM
A Ukrainian Navy Telegram post on Saturday shows a ship-mounted surface-to-air missile bringing down a Russian cruise missile attacking a Black Sea commercial seaport.
By Steve Brown
2d ago
Trump Makes 90 Day Foreign Aid Freeze – Ukraine Military Support Supposedly Untouched
By Alisa Orlova
Jan. 21
Russia Persists With ‘Camel’ Tactic Despite Growing Drone Casualties
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 21

China’s Secret Plan? Reports suggest that China may be quietly sending troops to support Russia in Ukraine, sparking concerns about escalating global tensions. As Ukraine’s cutting-edge drone warfare continues to weaken Russian forces, morale within the Russian military is reportedly crumbling under relentless pressure. With mounting losses on the battlefield, could China’s intervention shift the balance, or is it too late to change the course of the war? 

Military analyst and Kyiv Post Special Correspondent Chuck Pfarrer highlights Ukraine’s numerous advantages, particularly its world-class drone technology. He has voiced strong support for a public fundraising campaign led by ‪@EuroResilience‬ a German think tank specializing in European security and foreign affairs, aimed at equipping Ukraine with more drones. Euro Resilience, the NGO with whom Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart travelled last year to Sudzha, Russia and its efforts to give Ukraine’s soldiers more drones can be found here: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaig...

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

With extensive experience advising U.S. national security agencies, Pfarrer brings expert insight into this pivotal moment in the conflict. As a former U.S. Navy officer and counterterrorism specialist, he has authored op-eds for major outlets like The New York Times and provided analysis for networks including CNN, ABC, MSNBC, Fox, CSPAN, and NPR. His deep understanding of gray zone operations and counter-WMD proliferation makes him a leading voice on Russia’s increasingly fragile position in Ukraine. 

POPULAR VIDEOS
Trump’s Russia Plan – Will It Work? NATO, Putin &amp; US Strategy Explained War in Ukraine
Trump’s Russia Plan – Will It Work? NATO, Putin & US Strategy Explained
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 21
Possible Rapprochement Between US and China Will Embarrass Moscow | Bohdan Nahaylo War in Ukraine
Possible Rapprochement Between US and China Will Embarrass Moscow | Bohdan Nahaylo
By TVP World
Jan. 21
Trump, Greenland &amp; the Arctic Power Struggle – What’s Really at Stake? US
Trump, Greenland & the Arctic Power Struggle – What’s Really at Stake?
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 18
Russia Loses Key Naval Base in Syria – What Now? Putin
Russia Loses Key Naval Base in Syria – What Now?
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Read Next
Reports Say North Korean Troops Have Pulled Back After Heavy Losses in Kursk War in Ukraine
Reports Say North Korean Troops Have Pulled Back After Heavy Losses in Kursk
By Kyiv Post
5m ago
Kremlin Claims Both Sides Ready for Talks, But No US Contact Yet War in Ukraine
Kremlin Claims Both Sides Ready for Talks, But No US Contact Yet
By AFP
1h ago
Zelensky Appoints High-Flying General to Critical Eastern Donbas Sector, Scene of Heavy Russia Losses Zelensky
Zelensky Appoints High-Flying General to Critical Eastern Donbas Sector, Scene of Heavy Russia Losses
By Stefan Korshak
3h ago
HUR Denies Media Claims of Budanov’s ‘Peace Talks’ Warning Budanov
HUR Denies Media Claims of Budanov’s ‘Peace Talks’ Warning
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
« Previous Russia Loses Key Naval Base in Syria – What Now?