War in Ukraine Russia

Ukraine’s Largest Drone Strike on Russia – How It Happened

This attack, one of the largest in military history, struck fuel depots, weapons manufacturers, and key logistical hubs deep inside Russian territory.

By Chuck Pfarrer
3h ago
On January 14, 2025, Ukraine launched a multi-platform, multi-vector drone operation targeting Russia’s strategic military-industrial infrastructure. This drone attack, one of the largest in military history, struck fuel depots, weapons manufacturers, and key logistical hubs deep inside Russian territory. In this video, we cover:

  • How Ukraine planned and executed its largest strategic attack
  • The key Russian targets hit, including refineries, air bases, and weapons plants
  • The impact on Russia’s war-fighting capabilities
  • Why Ukrainian drones are rewriting modern warfare
  • What this means for the future of the conflict
