Ukraine’s Largest Drone Strike on Russia – How It Happened
This attack, one of the largest in military history, struck fuel depots, weapons manufacturers, and key logistical hubs deep inside Russian territory.
3h ago
On January 14, 2025, Ukraine launched a multi-platform, multi-vector drone operation targeting Russia’s strategic military-industrial infrastructure. This drone attack, one of the largest in military history, struck fuel depots, weapons manufacturers, and key logistical hubs deep inside Russian territory. In this video, we cover: