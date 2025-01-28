Ukraine’s Largest Drone Strike on Russia – How It Happened

On January 14, 2025, Ukraine launched a multi-platform, multi-vector drone operation targeting Russia’s strategic military-industrial infrastructure. This drone attack, one of the largest in military history, struck fuel depots, weapons manufacturers, and key logistical hubs deep inside Russian territory. In this video, we cover:

How Ukraine planned and executed its largest strategic attack

The key Russian targets hit, including refineries, air bases, and weapons plants

The impact on Russia’s war-fighting capabilities

Why Ukrainian drones are rewriting modern warfare

What this means for the future of the conflict