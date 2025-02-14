Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Top News

Military Analsyst Chuck Pfarrer Asks ‘Will the US Let Russia Collapse?’

With years of experience advising U.S. national security agencies, Pfarrer provides a sharp analysis of what he says is Russia’s unraveling position.

By Jason Jay Smart
7h ago
POPULAR
Russian Drone Operators Received Booby-Trapped FPV Goggles
Russian Drone Operators Received Booby-Trapped FPV Goggles
Mainstream and social media outlets reported on Friday that a batch of equipment sent to a Russian drone unit by volunteers was filled with plastic explosives.
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 9
Russia’s Plans for New World Order Leaked
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 10
AFU Crush Russian Elite Tank Division in Kharkiv Region, Repels Breakthrough Attempt
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 9

Whispers of a secret White House-brokered peace deal are growing, aiming to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The hidden truth? No one needs this war to end more than Russia itself, Chuck Pfarrer, a seasoned military analyst and Kyiv Post Special Correspondent says.

Pfarrer breaks down this pivotal moment in the war for Jason Smart, a political scientist specializing in Russian foreign policy.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

As per Pfarrer, with Putin’s regime crumbling—militarily, politically, and economically—the dictator’s grip on power is slipping. The big question: Will Washington step in or let Russia collapse?

A former U.S. Navy officer, Pfarrer has worked as a military and counterterrorism contractor, penned op-eds for The New York Times, and provided expert commentary on CNN, ABC, MSNBC, Fox, CSPAN, and NPR. His insights into gray zone warfare and counter-WMD operations make him a leading voice on the Ukraine conflict.

POPULAR VIDEOS
Trump’s Secret Peace Deal with Putin? Ex-Trump Insider Reveals All EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Trump’s Secret Peace Deal with Putin? Ex-Trump Insider Reveals All
By Jason Jay Smart
1d ago
Ukraine’s ‘Madyar’s Birds’ Take Down Russia’s ‘Invulnerable’ Drones Top News
Ukraine’s ‘Madyar’s Birds’ Take Down Russia’s ‘Invulnerable’ Drones
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 7
Jake Broe: Panic in the Kremlin as Russia’s Economy Begins to Implode EXCLUSIVE Putin
Jake Broe: Panic in the Kremlin as Russia’s Economy Begins to Implode
By Jason Jay Smart
Feb. 3
Trump, Zelensky, Putin and Peace Plan Talks Ukraine
Trump, Zelensky, Putin and Peace Plan Talks
By Bohdan Nahaylo
Feb. 10
Read Next
A Trans-Atlantic Rift at Munich Ukraine
ANALYSIS: A Trans-Atlantic Rift at Munich
By Irina Pavlova
6h ago
Ukrainian PM Proposes EU Army With Ukrainian Troops to Replace US Presence Top News
Ukrainian PM Proposes EU Army With Ukrainian Troops to Replace US Presence
By Kyiv Post
8h ago
Ukraine Hands US Draft Proposal on Resource Access for Continued Support Ukraine
Ukraine Hands US Draft Proposal on Resource Access for Continued Support
By Kyiv Post
8h ago
Russian Heavyweights vs US Lightweights – Moscow’s Negotiators Named Trump
ANALYSIS: Russian Heavyweights vs US Lightweights – Moscow’s Negotiators Named
By Steve Brown
8h ago
« Previous Ukraine’s New Mirage 2000-5 Fighters – An F-16 Pilot’s View