Whispers of a secret White House-brokered peace deal are growing, aiming to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The hidden truth? No one needs this war to end more than Russia itself, Chuck Pfarrer, a seasoned military analyst and Kyiv Post Special Correspondent says.

Pfarrer breaks down this pivotal moment in the war for Jason Smart, a political scientist specializing in Russian foreign policy.

As per Pfarrer, with Putin’s regime crumbling—militarily, politically, and economically—the dictator’s grip on power is slipping. The big question: Will Washington step in or let Russia collapse?

A former U.S. Navy officer, Pfarrer has worked as a military and counterterrorism contractor, penned op-eds for The New York Times, and provided expert commentary on CNN, ABC, MSNBC, Fox, CSPAN, and NPR. His insights into gray zone warfare and counter-WMD operations make him a leading voice on the Ukraine conflict.