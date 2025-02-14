Mirage 2000 F-16 Ukraine
Ukraine’s New Mirage 2000-5 Fighters – An F-16 Pilot’s View
These aircraft bring new air-to-air and air-to-ground capabilities, forcing Russia to rethink its strategy.
2h ago
Ukraine has received Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets from France – but how will they impact the war?
While Mirage 2000-5 is not the newest fighter, it offers advanced radar, modern avionics, and upgraded weapons that make it a valuable asset for Ukraine’s Air Force.
In this video, Kyiv Post covers: