Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Mirage 2000 F-16 Ukraine

Ukraine’s New Mirage 2000-5 Fighters – An F-16 Pilot’s View

These aircraft bring new air-to-air and air-to-ground capabilities, forcing Russia to rethink its strategy.

By Kyiv Post
2h ago
POPULAR
Russian Drone Operators Received Booby-Trapped FPV Goggles
Russian Drone Operators Received Booby-Trapped FPV Goggles
Mainstream and social media outlets reported on Friday that a batch of equipment sent to a Russian drone unit by volunteers was filled with plastic explosives.
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 9
Russia’s Plans for New World Order Leaked
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 10
AFU Crush Russian Elite Tank Division in Kharkiv Region, Repels Breakthrough Attempt
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 9

Ukraine has received Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets from France – but how will they impact the war?

While Mirage 2000-5 is not the newest fighter, it offers advanced radar, modern avionics, and upgraded weapons that make it a valuable asset for Ukraine’s Air Force.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In this video, Kyiv Post covers:

  • How Mirage 2000-5 compares to Ukraine’s F-16s & Russia’s Su-35
  • The aircraft’s electronic warfare and missile defense systems
  • How Mirage 2000-5 improves Ukraine’s air-to-ground strike abilities
  • Challenges against Russian S-400 air defenses & Su-57 stealth jets
  • What Mirage 2000-5 means for Ukraine’s Air Force moving forward
POPULAR VIDEOS
Ukraine’s ‘Madyar’s Birds’ Take Down Russia’s ‘Invulnerable’ Drones Top News
Ukraine’s ‘Madyar’s Birds’ Take Down Russia’s ‘Invulnerable’ Drones
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 7
Trump’s Secret Peace Deal with Putin? Ex-Trump Insider Reveals All EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Trump’s Secret Peace Deal with Putin? Ex-Trump Insider Reveals All
By Jason Jay Smart
23h ago
Jake Broe: Panic in the Kremlin as Russia’s Economy Begins to Implode EXCLUSIVE Putin
Jake Broe: Panic in the Kremlin as Russia’s Economy Begins to Implode
By Jason Jay Smart
Feb. 3
Ukraine’s Navy Shoots Down Russian Missile – A New Air Defense Strategy? War in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Navy Shoots Down Russian Missile – A New Air Defense Strategy?
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 30
Read Next
Russian Heavyweights vs US Lightweights – Moscow’s Negotiators Named Trump
ANALYSIS: Russian Heavyweights vs US Lightweights – Moscow’s Negotiators Named
By Steve Brown
8m ago
German President Steinmeier Hits Back at Musk Europe
German President Steinmeier Hits Back at Musk
By Leo Chiu
1h ago
Trump Says He Would ‘Love’ to Have Russia Back in G7 G7
Trump Says He Would ‘Love’ to Have Russia Back in G7
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Ukraine Needs 1.5 Million Troops Without NATO Membership – Zelensky Zelensky
Ukraine Needs 1.5 Million Troops Without NATO Membership – Zelensky
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
« Previous Trump’s Secret Peace Deal with Putin? Ex-Trump Insider Reveals All