EU Seeks to Boost Defense | Bohdan Nahaylo

In just a few weeks, the new Trump administration managed to upend the post-World War 2 global order, or at least it certainly seems that way right now. Next week, Ukraine will send the presidential chief of staff Andriiy Yermak to Saudi Arabia, to meet with the US delegation and attempt once again to engage in meaningful ceasefire and peace talks.

With uncertainties running high ahead of the negotiations, European leaders held an extraordinary meeting in Brussels on Thursday. The continent must shore up its own defense and prop up Kyiv, given that the US seems to have folded a pretty good hand before the negotiations with Russia have even started.

Joining TVP World to discuss where we go from here is the Editor in Chief of the Kyiv Post, Bohdan Nahaylo.