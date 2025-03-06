Search

War in Ukraine Ukraine Washington

Malcolm Nance: America’s Betrayal of Ukraine Could Lead to Global Disaster

For Nance, the choice is clear: Will America champion democracy, or will it allow authoritarian darkness to spread across Europe once again?

By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Malcolm Nance spent three decades in US intelligence before taking up arms with Ukraine’s foreign legion. Now, he’s sounding the alarm: The American president isn’t just disengaged from Ukraine – he’s actively undermining its fight for survival.

A New York Times Best Selling Author and former MSNBC analyst who left his post to join the battlefield to liberate Ukraine, Nance is soon headed to Washington, D.C., to join the national rally to support Ukraine, he brings with with a clear message: Americans must stand with Ukraine to win – anything less would be a disaster not just for Ukraine, but for the US.

Yet, securing US support for Ukraine has grown increasingly difficult, as some lawmakers remain loyal to the cause, others dismiss the threat or align themselves with Putin’s vision.

For Nance, the choice is clear: Will America champion democracy, or will it allow authoritarian darkness to spread across Europe once again?

