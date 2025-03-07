Ryan McBeth: The Insurgency That Could Break Putin

Ryan McBeth, a former infantryman turned intelligence analyst, software architect, and cybersecurity expert, has built a massive following on YouTube for his in-depth analysis of military operations, intelligence, and disinformation.

With over a million subscribers, his channel blends technical expertise with real-world experience, breaking down complex topics like drone warfare, cyber threats, and evolving battlefield tactics.

His insights into the war in Ukraine have made him a key voice in open-source intelligence, offering a nuanced perspective on the conflict’s shifting dynamics.In this exclusive interview with Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart, McBeth unpacks the current state of Ukraine’s battlefields and how ongoing peace talks could reshape the war’s trajectory.

He also explores the potential long-term impact on the US arms industry, which may face dramatic shifts depending on the war’s outcome. Looking ahead, McBeth warns of a looming nightmare for Russia – a deepening insurgency if its forces push further into Ukraine before a peace deal is secured, a scenario that could haunt Moscow for years to come.

Beyond content creation, McBeth’s experience spanning AI-driven battlefield tech, intelligence consulting for NEWSMAX, and doing high-level OSINT investigations, McBeth offers a gripping, high-stakes perspective on the future of modern warfare.