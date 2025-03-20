Search

War in Ukraine Poland Russia

Ukraine Peace Talks ‘On Track’ Says Trump | Jozef Hrabina & Bohdan Nahaylo

Will a ceasefire hold, or is Russia buying time? With shifting US diplomacy, economic deals, and new defense strategies, the stakes are high.

By TVP World
7h ago
Why Trump Behaves Like a Mafioso
ANALYSIS: Why Trump Behaves Like a Mafioso
The world is appalled by how the US president picks on the weak and sucks up to the ruthlessly powerful. But those who have been watching him long enough know little has changed – and why.
By Stash Luczkiw
Mar. 15
US Ends Permit for Russian Energy Transactions – Trump’s Sanctions Trump Card?
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 14
Air Trackers: French Air Force Launches Top-of-the-Line Fighters on Dicey Deep Black Sea Patrol
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 13

As the world watches the evolving situation in Ukraine, the question remains: will a full ceasefire actually take hold, or is Russia simply buying time to strengthen its position?

With US diplomacy shifting, potential economic deals with Moscow on the table, and new strategies for Ukraine’s defense being discussed, the stakes have never been higher.

Joining TVP World to discuss is Jozef Hrabina – Geopolitical Risk Advisor, GeopoLytics, and Editor-in-Chief of Kyiv Post, Bohdan Nahaylo

