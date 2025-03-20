Ukraine Peace Talks ‘On Track’ Says Trump | Jozef Hrabina & Bohdan Nahaylo

As the world watches the evolving situation in Ukraine, the question remains: will a full ceasefire actually take hold, or is Russia simply buying time to strengthen its position?

With US diplomacy shifting, potential economic deals with Moscow on the table, and new strategies for Ukraine’s defense being discussed, the stakes have never been higher.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Joining TVP World to discuss is Jozef Hrabina – Geopolitical Risk Advisor, GeopoLytics, and Editor-in-Chief of Kyiv Post, Bohdan Nahaylo