War in Ukraine Europe EU

After Trump, Is Europe Strong Enough to Back Ukraine?

With Trump pulling back from Ukraine, Europe’s leaders must now step up. Does Europe have the ability to stand in? Expert Andreas Umland weighs in on what’s next for European security.

By Jason Jay Smart, Andreas Umland
4h ago
Maybe the Kremlin Needs a Break? Ukraine’s Drones Are Pummeling Russia
Maybe the Kremlin Needs a Break? Ukraine’s Drones Are Pummeling Russia
Ceasefire–shmeasefire. While Kremlin and White House officials tell Kyiv it cannot hold out against its giant northern neighbor, Ukraine has kicked drone bombardment of Russia into high gear.
By Stefan Korshak
1d ago
ANALYSIS: Why Trump Behaves Like a Mafioso
By Stash Luczkiw
Mar. 15
‘Berlin Wall Not an Option’: Zelensky Tells Trump No to Ending War Along Current Lines
By Kyiv Post
1d ago

With Donald Trump pulling the United States back from its longstanding support of Europe and reducing commitments to Ukraine, the security landscape across the continent has dramatically shifted. Europe’s leaders now find themselves solely accountable for ensuring stability and defending Ukraine against ongoing threats from Russia. However, this sudden shift raises serious questions about Europe’s preparedness: Does the continent possess the military strength, financial resources, and political cohesion necessary to support Ukraine without American leadership? Europe’s ability – or inability – to step up will significantly influence regional stability and could redefine the broader geopolitical order.

Andreas Umland brings deep expertise and extensive academic experience to the analysis of this evolving crisis. Holding advanced degrees from institutions such as Cambridge, Oxford, Stanford, and FU Berlin, Umland has built his career researching Russian politics, post-Soviet affairs, and European security.

His distinguished academic background includes positions at Stanford’s Hoover Institution, Harvard’s Weatherhead Center, and teaching roles at Ural State University, Oxford’s St. Antony’s College, Shevchenko University of Kyiv, the Catholic University of Eichstätt, and the University of Jena.

Additionally, as editor of the influential ibidem Press series “Soviet and Post-Soviet Politics and Society” and “Ukrainian Voices,” Umland offers unique insight into Europe’s readiness – and willingness – to take decisive action in a critical historical moment.

