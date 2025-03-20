Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine Kursk US

The Real Reason Ukraine Retreated From Kursk

General Ben Hodges responds to reports that Trump’s decision to terminate US intelligence support to Ukraine could have cost the Ukrainians hundreds of casualties in Kursk region

By Jason Jay Smart
3h ago
POPULAR
Why Trump Behaves Like a Mafioso
ANALYSIS: Why Trump Behaves Like a Mafioso
The world is appalled by how the US president picks on the weak and sucks up to the ruthlessly powerful. But those who have been watching him long enough know little has changed – and why.
By Stash Luczkiw
Mar. 15
US Ends Permit for Russian Energy Transactions – Trump’s Sanctions Trump Card?
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 14
Air Trackers: French Air Force Launches Top-of-the-Line Fighters on Dicey Deep Black Sea Patrol
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 13

General Ben Hodges responded to reports from Ukrainian sources that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were forced to withdraw from part of KurskRussia –a Russian territory that Ukraine had controlled for eight months – after US President Donald Trump decided to terminate US intelligence support.

According to these reports, the decision, potentially responsible for hundreds of Ukrainian casualties, enabled Russian forces to move southward toward the Ukrainian border, attempting to encircle and isolate Ukrainian troops, ultimately forcing their retreat. Is this how the United States treats its allies?

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Hodges, who commanded the US Army in Europe from 2014 to 2017, explains to Kyiv Post the broader consequences of Trump’s decision for European, American, and global security, including how adversaries may respond.

He emphasized that Western policymakers must confront an uncomfortable truth: superficial declarations of support for Ukraine only embolden Russia, particularly when the West remains unwilling to state explicitly that it will “do everything possible to ensure Ukraine’s victory.”

POPULAR VIDEOS
Putin Unmasked: A Psychiatrist Profiles the Russian Dictator Ukraine
Putin Unmasked: A Psychiatrist Profiles the Russian Dictator
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 14
John Bolton’s Warning to Allies on How to Survive the Trump Rollercoaster EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
John Bolton’s Warning to Allies on How to Survive the Trump Rollercoaster
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 13
Pfarrer: The One Thing Ukraine Needs to Crush Russia Europe
Pfarrer: The One Thing Ukraine Needs to Crush Russia
By Jason Jay Smart
2d ago
Exposing the Truth – Bucha and Irpin Are Not Propaganda Ukraine
Exposing the Truth – Bucha and Irpin Are Not Propaganda
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 14
Read Next
Zelensky Plays Down Prospect of US Ownership of Ukraine Nuclear Plants War in Ukraine
Zelensky Plays Down Prospect of US Ownership of Ukraine Nuclear Plants
By AFP
26m ago
Russia, US to Discuss Reviving Black Sea Grain Deal in Saudi Talks on March 24 US
Russia, US to Discuss Reviving Black Sea Grain Deal in Saudi Talks on March 24
By Kyiv Post
38m ago
Kyivstar to Buy Uklon Ukraine
Kyivstar to Buy Uklon
By Olena Hrazhdan
47m ago
Putin Orders Ukrainians in Russia to Legalize or Leave, Expands Forced Passportization Putin
Putin Orders Ukrainians in Russia to Legalize or Leave, Expands Forced Passportization
By Kyiv Post
58m ago
« Previous Ukraine’s Lost Nuclear Arsenal vs US Military Aid – Was It a Fair Trade?
Next » Ukraine Peace Talks ‘On Track’ Says Trump | Jozef Hrabina &amp; Bohdan Nahaylo