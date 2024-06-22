Battle Line Update – Hardly Any Change

The front line between Ukraine and Russia was almost entirely stable this week. Indeed, the alterations seem if anything to be slowing down. The two most discussed areas in the Donbas over the last few months have been in front of the Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar and in the “bulge” around Ocheretyne. Both of these areas have been the focus of a great number of Russian attacks for months now. Even here, the lines barely moved this week.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Here is the Chasiv Yar front line today:

Here it is a week ago – no noticeable change.

Advertisement

Even in what might be called the Ocheretyne “bulge” where the Russians have made numerous incremental (but very small) advances over the last two months, the line barely moved this week.

Here is the bulge this week:

Other Topics of Interest Freedom No Matter the Cost A volunteer who brings drones to Ukrainian troops on the front lines gives a personal account of how the war has changed the men determined to keep fighting.

And here it was a week ago – only very small alterations.

Let’s look back on the Ocheretyne bulge exactly four months ago (Feb. 22, 2024). This was just after the Ukrainians had to pull out of Avdiivka, which had been the focus of Russian attacks since October/November 2023. At that time, the line was, at its greatest extent, probably 15-20 kilometers (10-13 miles) from where it is now. Here is a map from then which you can compare to the maps of the bulge from today which are in the previous section.

Advertisement

As you can see, four months ago the line was about five kilometers to the east of Ocheretyne, and now it is about 5 kilometers to the west. As Russian advances towards Chasiv Yar have actually been far less –what we are looking at above is the greatest areas of Russian advance since the summer of 2022.

More than anything else this kind of advance reveals a few things. First and foremost, it is extremely hard to make anything but infantry-led, tiny advances, in this war. Such small advances mirror what happened last summer during the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which saw the Ukrainians advance similar distances (maybe even a little less) over three months that summer.

This is because of the fundamental advantages of defensive firepower (for now). The idea of a combined-arms advance of the type people were prophesying that Russia would do before Feb. 24, 2022, is based on the ability to mass and supply forces of armored vehicles, supported by fixed wing aircraft and mobile artillery which would allow them to advance through and around enemy forces making rapid and deep movements.

Advertisement

That form of war no longer exists for now. The range of defensive weapons, from accurate artillery, hand-helds, mines, and increasingly UAVs means that when attacking equipment reveals itself, it can be destroyed and disabled very quickly. We haven’t seen armored columns because whenever they try to be used in offensive roles they are located and hammered before they can advance.

When armored columns try and mass and move on a road – this often happens.

It’s a shared lesson of the war.

Why then would anyone say that the last six months of this war shows that Ukraine can win? Well, it’s simple. It reveals that the Ukrainian military remains more flexible and efficient than the Russian, and if armed in the right way has the ability to do the kind of deeper damage to Russian forces needed to advance.

Advertisement

It’s important to remember that the Russian offensive of 2024 happened with Russia having arguably the greatest advantages in the war so far. They were: