US President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he was nominating staunch loyalist and retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg as his Ukraine envoy, charged with ending the two-and-a-half-year Russian invasion.

Trump campaigned on a platform of ushering a swift end to the Ukraine war, boasting that he would quickly mediate a ceasefire deal between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Keith Kellogg (R) after announcing him as chief of staff to national security adviser US Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 20, 2017. On November 27, 2024, US President-elect Donald Trump announced that General Keith Kellogg is his nominee to be Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)

But his critics have warned that the incoming Republican will likely leverage US military aid to pressure Kyiv into an agreement that left it ceding occupied territory permanently or agreeing not to join NATO.

“I am very pleased to nominate General Keith Kellogg to serve as Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia,” Trump said in a statement on social media.

“Keith has led a distinguished Military and Business career, including serving in highly sensitive National Security roles in my first Administration.”

A fixture on the cable news circuit, the 80-year-old national security veteran co-wrote an academic paper earlier this year calling for Washington to leverage military aid as a means of pushing for peace talks.

Ukraine has received tens of billions of dollars of indispensable aid from Washington for its armed forces since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022, but with the more isolationist Trump taking over the White House, supporters fear the spigot will run dry.

“The United States would continue to arm Ukraine and strengthen its defenses to ensure Russia will make no further advances and will not attack again after a cease-fire or peace agreement,” Kellogg's research paper for the Trumpist America First Policy Institute think tank said.

“Future American military aid, however, will require Ukraine to participate in peace talks with Russia.”

Kellogg served in several positions during Trump's first term, including as chief of staff on the White House national security council and national security advisor to then-vice president Mike Pence.

The proposed plan

Two key advisers to Donald Trump, Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg and Fred Fleitz, who served as chiefs of staff in Trump’s National Security Council during his previous presidency, put forward a plan in June to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The plan involved telling Ukraine that it would only receive more US weapons if it entered peace talks with Russia. At the same time, the US would warn Moscow that refusing to negotiate would result in increased US support for Ukraine, said Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, one of Trump's national security advisers, in an interview.

This undated US Department of Defense photo shows retired Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Keith Kellogg Jr. (Photo by Handout / DoD / AFP / US Army)

The plan developed by Kellogg and Fleitz calls for a ceasefire based on current battle lines as a prelude to peace talks.

They have presented this strategy to Trump, who responded positively, according to Fleitz. “I’m not claiming he agreed with it or agreed with every word of it, but we were pleased with the feedback we received,” he said.

However, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said that only statements made by Trump himself or authorized members of his campaign should be considered official.

The strategy proposed by Kellogg and Fleitz is the most detailed plan suggested by associates of Trump, who has previously claimed he could quickly end the war in Ukraine if elected without providing any specifics.

The core elements of the plan were detailed in a research paper published by the “America First Policy Institute,” a pro-Trump think tank in which both Kellogg and Fleitz hold leadership positions.

Kellogg stressed the importance of getting Russia and Ukraine to negotiate quickly. He said: “We tell the Ukrainians, ‘You’ve got to come to the table, and if you don’t, US support will dry up.’”

“And we tell Putin, 'You’ve got to come to the table, and if you don’t, we’ll give Ukrainians everything they need to defeat you on the battlefield.’”

The original research paper also suggests delaying NATO membership for Ukraine would encourage Russia to negotiate.