In a shocking statement on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Belarusian autocrat Alexander Lukashenko had apologized for Belarus’s complicity in the war at the onset of the full-scale invasion.

Lukashenko even suggested Zelensky could retaliate by bombing Belarus’s Mozyr oil refinery, Zelensky said.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The statements came just weeks before Belarus’s upcoming presidential elections on Jan. 26 – though it is unclear if the two events are related.

Lukashenko has held the Belarusian presidency since 1994 and aligned himself with Moscow. He is accused of rigging the previous presidential election in 2000, brutally crushing the mass peaceful protests that followed, and planning to hold on to power for as long as he can.

Advertisement

What did Lukashenko (reportedly) say?

During a podcast released on Sunday with US podcaster Lex Fridman, Zelensky said he had spoken with Lukashenko by phone shortly after the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, during which the latter reportedly had apologized for the troops and missiles launched from Belarus against Ukraine.

“He said that ‘it was not me, it was [Russian President Vladimir] Putin who launched missiles from my territory.’ These are his words. I have witnesses.”

“He apologized, he said: ‘Believe me, Volodya, it wasn’t me, I told him not to, it was without me,’” Zelensky told Fridman while recalling the early days of the 2022 invasion. Volodya was an endearing version of Zelensky’s first name typically reserved for close acquaintances.

Other Topics of Interest Kyiv Busts FSB Spy Network Targeting Volunteers and International Officials The Security Service of Ukraine has detained Russian FSB agents who were conducting spying operations against volunteers and officials of international organizations in Ukraine.

Zelensky said he responded by calling Lukashenko a murderer, just like Putin, which was when Lukashenko proposed Zelensky hit the Mozyr oil refineries in Belarus as a bizarre form of retaliation.

“[Lukashenko said:] ‘Understand, you cannot fight with the Russians.’ I said to him, ‘How could you let this happen?’ He said: ‘All right, hit the refinery, you know how much it means to me.’

Advertisement

“I said: ‘What are you talking about?’” Zelensky recalled the purported conversation.

Later, in August 2023, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) claimed that Russian intelligence tried to drag Minsk into the war in Ukraine by staging a false flag attack at Mozyr using saboteurs who entered Belarus disguised as Wagner mercenaries, and who would then commit the attack pretending to be Ukrainians.

What’s the implication?

One could interpret Zelensky’s latest statements as a jab to the cult of personality Lukashenko has cultivated back home by hinting he isn’t as hawkish as he sounds – especially on the eve of the 2025 elections, where Lukashenko is set to run again to cement his legitimacy following heavy protests during the last election in 2020.

It could also be a jab against Lukashenko’s ties with Putin by sowing doubts on the former’s loyalty.

But then again, these are speculations at best. Yet here it should also be noted that in his New Year’s address, Zelensky added Belarus to Georgia and Moldova when he spoke of nations resisting Russian domination and stressed that Ukraine’s with them.

“And that is why it is so crucial today to support all peoples who defend freedom. Those who refuse to give it up in Chișinău. Those who are fighting for their future in Tbilisi. And I am sure that the day will come when we will all say: ‘Long Live Belarus!’” Zelensky said, referencing a protest slogan against the Lukashenko regime commonly used by the Belarusian opposition.

Advertisement

This apparent change of approach was immediately welcomed on X (formerly Twitter) by Belarusian democratic opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

“Thank you, 🇺🇦 President @ZelenskyyUa, for your powerful call to support Belarusians defending freedom. Our fight for dignity and democracy unites us. Together, we prove that no dictator can break the spirit of those who believe in freedom,” Tsikhanouskaya wrote.