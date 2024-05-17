To help locals rebuild their homes, the Ukrainian government has spent Hr.4.5 billion ($1.1 billion) on structural repairs and Hr.5.3 billion ($1.3 billion) on compensation for destroyed houses under the eRecovery program.

The data was provided by Ukraine’s Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine upon Kyiv Post’s request.

What’s the eReovery program?

The eRecovery program is a state program for Ukrainians whose houses were either damaged or destroyed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022.

Developed by the Ministry of Digital Transformation and launched in May 2023, the program allows property owners to apply for reparations and receive funds from the government to help rebuild their destroyed properties or purchase a new home with a certificate if the house is beyond repair.

The value of the certificate is calculated based on a special formula approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The program is applicable to both standalone houses and apartments. Since November 2023, co-owners of the properties can also apply for compensation.

There are also other forms of compensation programs available on other government levels.

How much money was allocated by the state for the eRecovery program?

The money allocated differs by category, which itself was defined by the level of damage sustained during the attacks.

According to a government resolution, Hr.4.4 billion ($112 million) has been allocated for repairs under Category A of the program, which issues funds for houses suffering from minor damages.

For houses that suffered significant damage (Category B), Hr.1.5 billion ($38 million) has been allocated in total, as outlined in another government resolution.

In addition, Hr.5.8 billion ($147 million) was allocated to compensate locals for destroyed houses.

How many applications were submitted under the eRecovery program?

The ministry said that it received 87,530 applications as of May 2, among them were 13,158 requesting compensation for fully destroyed houses across Ukraine.

How much money has been transferred under the eRecovery program?

The ministry said that as of May 2, Hr.4.5 billion ($114 million) had been issued for repairs, which included 49,368 requests.

For fully destroyed houses, 2,669 residential certificates were issued for a total of Hr.5.3 billion ($134 million).

How much money is needed for the restoration of Ukraine?

Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal said $486 billion is needed to fully restore Ukraine after the invasion.

It is assumed that selling frozen Russian assets would help pay for Ukraine’s post-war restoration, where the G-7 nations are set to discuss the mechanism for utilizing frozen Russian assets at a summit in mid-June.

Earlier, the EU also reported that Ukraine will use part of the Russian Central Bank’s frozen funds in the bloc by the summer of 2024.