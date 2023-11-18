The world stands on the threshold of huge environmental challenges. Amid this transformative landscape, Ukraine has to make a conscious choice to align its future with environmental sensitivity. In this journey, the ecologist plays a crucial role as a guide and guardian of sustainable development.

Ukraine confronts a complex mosaic of environmental challenges on a daily basis. The looming shadow of industrialization, combined with everyday life, has ushered in an era of industrial and household waste accumulating in millions of tons for which it failed to impose proper processes over many years.

The full-scale invasion by Russia has further exacerbated and worsened this landscape: the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Dam in the Kherson region, bombardment of cities and indiscriminate laying minefields on fertile fields, the proven vulnerability of nuclear power plants, and the alarming consequences of chemical weapons and mass burials have presented us with potentially insurmountable problems.

As Ukraine attempts to align with European principles, this stark landscape underscores the urgent need for increased awareness in our environmental consciousness. It is more than a geopolitical stance; it is a fundamental reassessment, a commitment to shift old paradigms, placing the environment on equal footing with the need for industrial and financial development.

The start of post-war reconstruction, will make these environmental challenges even more pronounced. These efforts could become a source of ecological harm, as the widespread use of building materials such as concrete will place significant strain on the environment. In the face of these environmental issues, ecologists must play a vital role, intervening and paving the way for ecological alternatives.

Similar topics of Interest Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States.

However, Ukrainian ecological professionals face internal challenges. While significant efforts are directed towards addressing the environmental consequences of war, it is crucial to begin investing in research, ecological projects, and raising the level of environmental policy, thereby enhancing the importance and value of the profession for the younger generation.

Misconceptions about employment prospects persist, exacerbated by weak communication from companies and their inability to recognize the critical role of ecologists in support of modern industry. Additionally, there is a noticeable absence of societal respect for the field that likely stems from a general lack of awareness of its immense contribution to our well-being and sustainability. As a result, fewer students are drawn to this socially significant profession.

A small-scale study conducted during 2023's university admissions campaign reinforces this view. For example, at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, only 76 applications were submitted for the “ecology specialty,” while 1105 and 2215 applications were submitted for “international relations” and “law,” respectively.

A similar situation was observed in other universities: the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, had only 66 applications for “ecology,” but 613 for “international relations” and 973 for “law.” Lviv Polytechnic National University had 98 applications for “ecology,” and 704 for “international relations,” and 1371 for “law.”

The modern ecologist is not a passive observer but an active participant in shaping the world’s environmentally conscious future. Their experience ensures that a country's reconstruction proceeds without harm to its natural treasures.

However, the path to ecological balance is not solely in the hands of eco-professionals. Each of us plays an equally important role, from simple daily practices such as water conservation and responsible waste management to joining environmental movements. Collective efforts can have a significant impact.

In an era marked by rapid changes and uncertainty, Ukraine's emphasis on the indispensable role of ecologists is a testament to its commitment to sustainable development. A modern ecologist in Ukraine is not just a career choice; it is a declaration of allegiance to the harmonious coexistence there has to be between progress and nature.