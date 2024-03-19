On March 7, Joseph Biden, the President of the United States and supposedly the leader of the Free World, began his State of the Union address to Congress by touching on the most important issue of them all – Ukraine.
He stated that this heroic and embattled nation was in dire need of financial and military assistance in its lonely struggle to defend this Free World from the Rashist horde. He correctly compared Putin to Hitler and then pivoted to remind the audience of his esteemed predecessors who had delivered speeches in the very same room: Franklin D. Roosevelt, who defeated Nazism in Germany, and Ronald Reagan, who crushed that other Evil Empire – Soviet communism.
Biden spoke with utter sincerity, but no one seemed to believe him – not in Ukraine, in Russia, or in Europe. His admirable words seemed to have no effect. He had made almost the same statement five months ago in an address to the nation after Russia’s ally Iran and its proxy terrorists attacked Israel. Biden at that time turned his words into deeds by submitting legislation to Congress, asking it to allocate $60 billion of military aid to Ukraine.
But over the course of those five months we witnessed Donald Trump, a traitor to his own country and a sworn enemy of the free world, threaten and blackmail Republicans into blocking the legislation from coming to the floor, eventually even getting them to withdraw their compromise bill on military aid and the southern border. In his rush to please Putin, Trump is no longer trying to hide his desire to extinguish Ukraine’s fighting spirit.
Not Good.
Biden is responsible not only for failing to push that bill through Congress. For the first two years of the war, when the totalitarian sect gunning for the second coming of Trump had yet to cow a majority of Republicans into submission (at the time they were still fully in favor of aid to Ukraine), the Biden administration decided to play it safe and took much too long in approving each successive request for essential military shipments.
Biden has also, time and time again, obediently joined the progressive chorus of the far-left as it whines in unison: “Anything but war! We must do all we can to keep this conflict from escalating into a regional war.”
The whole world is watching as two fascist regimes attempt to annihilate two heroic nations. These nations are fighting not only for their very existence but for the future of the Free World as well. It’s hypocritical to call for a de-escalation. A de-escalation would mean surrendering to war criminals.
No, my friends – anything but peace. The US must insist on an escalation. But an escalation that would result in many fewer deaths than we are seeing now on a daily basis.
The West needs to tap into NATO’s immense stores of high-precision weaponry – aircraft, drones, long-range missiles, anti-aircraft defense systems, tanks – and ship it all to Ukraine in the amounts necessary for a VICTORY (that is to say, an expulsion of the occupiers from Ukrainian territory). The Ukrainian military will then enthusiastically complete the rest of the mission on its own.
I have made numerous such appeals, Urbi et Orbi, but then my hope gradually turned to despair. The US political class simply doesn’t have the will. But now it looks as though another great power might step up to the plate.
Trump’s success in blocking military aid to Ukraine and the increasing possibility that he might return to the Oval Office have truly rattled European leaders. They have looked on helplessly as the basic foundations of peace and security on the continent, unshakeable for 75 years, have begun to crumble. For decades, these Europeans sat in their cozy cafes, safely protected by NATO Article 5, engaged in wholly unproductive discussions on the establishment of a European army. Eventually they looked over their shoulder and realized the only existing European army at the moment was the heroic Armed Forces of Ukraine – hardened in vicious battle as they kept the Asiatic horde from reaching Europe once again.
“Guaranteeing the security of Europe today requires more than merely rendering aid to this army – we must become an organic component of it. We must supplement it with the most advanced military equipment.” French president Emmanuel Macron was the first to articulate this in a clear, persuasive manner, and in the language of Descartes and Pascal to boot. His recent statements directed at Moscow have been defiant and challenging.
We find ourselves today in another 1938 situation and we simply must end up on the right side of History. France is doing all it can to defeat Russia in this war. The aggressor must vacate all Ukrainian territory that it has occupied since 2014. If need be, France and some of its allies are also willing to send their troops to Ukraine. French (and British) military experts are already deployed there to maintain the Storm Shadow and SCALP missile systems that we installed.
In any case, we have no intention of declaring any self-imposed red lines or any restrictions on the kind or number of weapons we can send to Ukraine. And we will be the ones to decide the number of service personnel to be deployed to maintain these systems (air defense system operators, air force pilots, electronic warfare specialists, etc.).
It’s been a long time since someone talked to those Petersburg gangsters the way Macron did. But that’s how they needed to be dealt with from the very beginning. The course of this world war, even history itself, seems to be pushing a new figure to the forefront, someone to assume the unfortunately vacant role of Leader of the Free World.
The heads of the Kremlin organized crime syndicate, blindsided by all this, responded with a reflexive boast about their Sarmats and their Poseidons. But Macron did not take the bait from these amateurs and simply noted, “France also has nuclear weapons.” And the discussion on nuclear strategy was over.
“How is it that we aren’t responding to this outrageous rhetoric from Macron? Why aren’t we bombing France, striking them hard with at least our world-class conventional weapons?” – so goes the almost hysterical response from Russian patriotic Z-thugs on all the Youtube and Telegram channels over the past few days.
The answer to those questions is simple: in such a scenario, the retaliatory long-range missile strikes from the combined air power of France, the UK, Sweden, Poland, Finland and possibly other NATO members would hit targets not only in Ukraine but deep inside Russia as well. And no one will ask Grandpa Biden for permission. Europe might not have infantry divisions at the moment capable of relieving the Ukrainians on the front lines, but it has more than enough fire power to conduct strikes on Russia. The European Army should ensure Russia’s defeat by Jan. 21, 2025.
And what else do the Kremlin gangsters have to counter this Macron Doctrine? The Patrushev Ryazan Doctrine, naturally.
More than likely, the Russian intelligence services will move quickly to activate the “Islamic terrorist” sleeper cells they control in France. We will hear about them shortly.
As for Russia itself, if we are to believe the chorus of panicked Western diplomats in Moscow, Platonich (Patrushev) has already scattered the powder around. This refers to a September 1999 incident in Ryazan when Nikolai Patrushev was director of the FSB. Suspicious sacks of white powder were found in a residential building. Residents were evacuated. They were later informed that the sacks contained sugar, not explosives, and that the FSB was conducting a training exercise.
And it’s likely that several “Ryazan'” scenarios will unfold in the coming weeks. The first pilot group of “Islamic terrorists” were dealt with the other day in Kaluga oblast. The cover story was that they were about to attack a synagogue in Moscow.
The objective behind these run-of-the-mill provocations is to provide justification for instating martial law and beginning a large-scale mobilization. The regime will then conduct a purge of those against the war along with anyone who dares to ask any uncomfortable questions. The Z-thugs might actually be first in line.
The views expressed in this opinion article are those of the authors and not necessarily of Kyiv Post.
Comments (9)
Ukraine is indeed a heroic nation defending its souveraignty and freedom. BUT ISRAEL IS NOT. Israel is extending its frontiers further and further and therefor not only victim but also perpetrator and agressor. One big mistake is to put Ukraine and Israel in one basket.
Unfortunately harsh tone from this these Russian emigre / American authors. I get their frustration, but would have hoped they cut at least President Biden some slack as he seems willing to continue aiding Ukraine. His opponents' movement has made it very clear Ukraine will not receive 'not a penny'.
For those below stating the EU is not doing its share, note that as of January 15, 2024 there were 32 individual EU members currently exceeding the USA's and Canada's tied 0.32% GDP aid to Ukraine.
France is not one of them; coming in at only 0.23 % GDP in Ukraine aid. As much as most Ukraine supporters appreciates President Macron's recent words, these also need to be backed monetarily for practical impact.
To those offended by the articles tone, know that USA's aid has been very much appreciated by Ukraine. It has made a huge difference in Ukraine's defence to date. All new aid remains very much needed. The outcome of this war will impact all democracies, all of which are presently under attack by those aligned with a number of autocratic state's hoping for our decline.
There is no benefit to alienating any ally. It has never been more important for citizens in all elected governments to stick together. The option of living under a self perpetuating dictator's rule benefits no one other than their inner circle.
Macron talks too much and does very little
Western powers must wake up from their weak position of appeasing Putin. the article is right on that much more must be done, stop sacrificing Ukraine to Russia and stand up, be bold and make a very clear forceful statement of full support for Ukraine. then back this up with real action, right away. Ukriane cannot wait until these weak leaders grow a set of balls.
Give Ukraine all the weapons they need and these people will kick Putin's ass and push these Orc's out of their lands.
The USA is failing and working towards becoming a "Failed State" the Republican Party is the Putin Party today. these people who refuse to give the support required to Ukraine are traitors to the USA , Ukriane and the world at large. they are doing the bidding of Putin as they submit to his agent - trump.
According to the authors, Trump is a traitor to his own country and a sworn enemy to the free world.
So what was the conviction that caused them to brand Trump a traitor? Please quote chapter and verse as to which statements lead them to consider Trump an enemy of democracy.
Biden is senile and has no chance of being elected. Trump will be the next American President. The authors and Macron I would put into the basket of buffoons along with the German leftist Chancellor.
@Imokru2,
As per the US Constitution (Article III, Section 3), “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort”
Accusations of treason are often misguided. For example for not sharing his views’ putinrump has improperly accused at least 12 other Americans or Institutes of Treason (Barack Obama, Congressional Democrats, News Media / Article Authors, FBI’s Lisa Page & Andrew McCabe, Rep Adam Schiff, Special counsel in his first impeachment case, the Justice department, Black Lives matters)
In contrast these activities could qualify as treason:
- A request for a US enemy to influence elections;
- Premeditated plans to illegally change election results (10 / 91 of his felonies charges) counts.
- Fomenting an insurrection against a legally elected government (4/91 of his felony charges)
- Compromising classified documents case (40/91 of his felony charges), BUT ONLY IF proof is presented these were shared with US enemies.
These cases are all still in court. It could be easier to apply charges of “seditious conspiracy” defined under US federal law as taking action either to “overthrow” the US government, to use force “to prevent, hinder or delay the execution of any law of the United States”.
@Imokru2,
That's the way, trash American leadership by calling them inept traitors to their country, even though they've sent Ukraine 10's of billions in currency and weapons. I looks like Trump will win the election and this type of stupidity will not serve Ukraine well in the long run, lashing out in desperation by biting the hand that feeds you is poor sighted!
@MJ, do you realise the authors of this article are an American and an emigre Russian? How is this article a case of Ukraine 'biting the hand that feeds it'? Please recognise that Ukrainians and their Government are eternally grateful for all the US, UK and the rest of NATO have done to help. It is just that it has not been enough so far, and they will not apologise for ringing the alarm bell that more is needed for their survival.
Macron is using provocative words in order to deceive Russia. A little bit too late for this trash talk - it would perhaps work within the first year of war. Russians didn't take him seriously, I don't think, as well as the rest of the world.
Macron is showing the needed leadership with his talk, but he does need to back it up with actions. From other recent comments he has made, it sounds like he may well be doing that, and the announcement will come as soon as things have been prepared. Hopefully this will materialize soon. The Russians are clearly terrified at this newfound strength shown by Macron. It’s high time to move in such a way that makes those Russian fears a reality.
"France is doing all it can to defeat Russia in this war." This must be a joke. Macron is great at using big words, but not so great at taking action. France has provided Ukraine with very few weapons and ammunition. Since the outbreak of the full-scale Russian invasion, France has given Ukraine less than 2 billion euros in combined military and humanitarian assistance. Denmark, a country one-tenth the size of France, has provided more than 8 billion euros in assistance, most of it as military equipment. France is not even in the top ten of countries supporting Ukraine. Macron talks the talk, but he doesn't walk the walk. It's just empty words.