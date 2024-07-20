“There was blood pouring everywhere. Yet, in a certain way, I felt very safe, because I had God on my side.”

Words spoken by a deeply religious man? Thus spoke a psychotic liar invoking yet again the name of God whom he does not worship. If only he could continue fooling the Evangelicals and even the Catholics.

It has been said many times that a politician can say anything for a vote or a donation. Donald J. Trump is the quintessential politician, although most actually read or have someone read to them.

These words formed the apex of the Republican National Convention. Sometime in 2014, before Trump had announced his bid for the Republican Presidential nomination, he gave an interview to a very popular extremist right-wing television “journalist” Bill O'Reilly. O'Reilly – perhaps inadvertently or endearingly – called the Trump the businessman “a buffoon.” Trump was offended and reacted. O'Reilly stepped back.

Similarly in 2015, a young attorney from the hills of Ohio professing a right-wing ideology, J.D. Vance, characterized the purported Republican presidential candidate an “American Hitler.” Six years later, that same hillbilly, now running for the US Senate, approached then former president Trump on bended knee and apologized for his earlier comments. Ohio was ostensibly Trump country, and the hillbilly needed the votes of other hillbillies. Vance’s roommate from Yale Law School called him hypocrite.

Not surprisingly, the circus in Milwaukee did not include Republican former President George W. Bush, nor Republican former Vice Presidents Dan Quayle, Dick Cheney or Mike Pence. It did include such luminaries in speaking roles as Jesse Ventura, Peter Navarro (straight out of prison), Donald Trump Jr., Lara Trump and Tucker Carlson. There were so many other clowns as speakers and in the stands that if the organizers had to pay them, the Republican National Committee (RNC) would have gone bankrupt. Steve Bannon was missing, but he was serving time.

Sitting in the wings, probably embarrassed, but nevertheless at the RNC because they lack any element of integrity, were Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham. And then there was Speaker Mike Johnson, not only speaking on behalf of the House of Representatives, but Evangelicals as well. Johnson owes his position in the House to Trump and had earlier dressed up ridiculously as Trump to show his support during Trump's New York criminal trial.

And so, for three and a half days, the Republicans spoke of unity, not only within their own party but of the country. Then, and with no warning, their main spokesman with a bandaged covering his right ear as a symbol of the wounds he has suffered on their behalf destroyed any hope of unity with a 90-minute diatribe against anyone who is not loyal to him.

And the hopefuls gathered and lapped it up.

God was in the hall and Trump was His prophet – a convicted felon – who, while married, paid hush money to a porn actress, boasted about the ability to grope members of the opposite sex, has been found liable for damages for that type of offense, has been twice divorced, and does not know the difference between truth and lies. Yes, they lapped it up.

Frankly speaking, Trump's performance at the RNC was as damaging to his candidacy at least among the normal voters, the principled Republicans, the independents, as that of President Joe Biden at the June 27 debate. There was a major distinction, however. Yes, President Biden looked old at the debate. But former president Donald Trump looked like a felon and a buffoon during his speech at the RNC.

O'Reilly was half right all along. He simply did not foresee the felon part.

The views expressed are the author’s and not necessarily of Kyiv Post.