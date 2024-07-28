Nearly 250 years after America was created, Ukraine has become a beacon of hope symbolized by the statue of Liberty. Like a loving parent protecting their child, America has a natural obligation to fully support Ukraine, America’s favorite young Democracy.

America’s resolve was recently tested after Russia launched strikes that destroyed a Ukrainian children’s hospital as the NATO Summit convened. Russia is messaging that NATO is irrelevant and Russia will win regardless of the human cost. NATO must call the Russian child killers’ bluff with a strong response and expedite Ukraine’s NATO membership. Otherwise, Russia will be emboldened to escalate its terror.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, Russia has committed widespread civilian atrocities with relative impunity. “The West” has answered Russian aggression with a failed strategy of appeasement and escalation management. Not to mention that Ukraine has received a plethora of outdated equipment as a guarantee to prevent Ukraine from winning. Sanctions have not deterred Russia considering Russian missiles have western components.

Russian forces in occupied Ukraine have damaged or destroyed 4,000 schools. Russia’s Minister of Children Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova says that Russia humanely saved 700,000 Ukrainian children, while masking the truth. A Helsinki Commission hearing included shocking testimony that Russia systematically tortures, imprisons and brainwashes abducted Ukrainian children transforming them into Putin like clones.

The current administration prohibited Ukraine from striking military targets in Russia with US-provided weapons. Thankfully, those restrictions were partially lifted recently, allowing Ukraine to strike back, but only a short distance inside Russia.

“The West” must stop this doomed strategy of letting a fanatical tyrant dictate the conditions of his war. Why should Vladimir Putin, the new Hitler, be allowed to continually escalate his genocidal conquest of the world that began 25 years ago?

Congress should ignore Putin’s feelings and pass a pending Senate bill (S 4625) designating Russia a State Sponsor of Terrorism. The US should expedite delivery of F-16 aircraft and allow Ukraine to strike back at military targets throughout Russia. Why should Russia be a safe zone for launching terror?

More importantly, the outcome of Russia’s war may determine whether tyrannical governments or stable Democracies control the world. America should take the lead against Russian President Vladimir Putin forming alliances aimed at destroying Democratic civilizations.

George Washington stated that someday “there will be a United States of Europe.” He wanted other countries to embrace vestiges of our Democracy (technically the US is a Constitutional Republic) to stabilize world order, peace and global prosperity. Like a high tide lifts all boats, a rising tide of Democracy makes America more prosperous which echoes the theme for day one of the Republican Convention.

Ironically, some Americans who identify as Christians are staunchly against aid for Ukraine. Many are influenced by pro-Kremlin media personalities that are undermining Christian principles and America as well.

Political commentator, Tucker Carlson has a huge following of conservatives. He repeatedly promotes a farce that Ukraine persecutes Christians. Russia is the country that bombed 600 churches in Ukraine. Russia terrorizes Christians in Ukraine, considered to be American spies according to Stephen Moore, founder of the Ukraine Freedom Project.

The Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) controlled by the Kremlin functions as an evil cult. In March the ROC declared a “holy war” espousing violence against Ukraine and America.

Donald Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance, a lead opponent of Ukraine aid, seems clueless. He recently promoted a false narrative about Ukraine . “A recipient of aid should be a little bit more careful about human rights, including religious liberties. Ukraine is doing some pretty bad stuff.” Vance’s messaging contradicts the subject of a July 24 Congressional hearing: “Russia’s persecution of Ukrainian Christians.”

Those 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence put aside their political differences and created America. This document launched a blueprint for Democracy for future governments worldwide. The Russians foolishly embraced the Communist Manifesto, which culminated in disaster, while the Declaration of Independence still thrives.

Some 250 years after America won their independence, the torch of liberty has been passed to Ukraine. Ukraine’s soldiers are passionate defenders of life, liberty and universal freedom that all Americans should support. And former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George Washington would have applauded.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.