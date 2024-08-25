You want lightheartedness, cheerfulness, the “que sera, sera” vibe, try Capri, Santa Barbara, or maybe Rio. Ukraine, on the other hand, isn’t known for its gaiety. One of those goofy global happiness lists that Google serves up places the country way down at #105. To put that in perspective, Libya, a nation known for its militias and absence of state services, is ranked as 66th. Even Iran is several spots above Ukraine.

Now to be fair, Eastern Europe, and especially the Slavic parts of it have a reputation for being a bit dour. Seventy years of communism didn’t help and, needless to say, the brutal war launched by Moscow would wipe the smugly stoned smile off the face of even the chillest of California surfer dudes.

But as an American, I discover that when I’m in Odesa, where I spend a good chunk of each year, I’m perceived as astonishingly effervescent, bubbling over with optimism and superficial good cheer. I can’t help it, apparently. As a citizen of the country that came up with the taglines “E Pluribus Unum” and “In God We Trust,” my identity is wrapped up in a naive hopefulness that suggests I must have been dropped on my head as a newborn.

In every cafe and restaurant that I patronize, Ukrainian wait staff quickly identify me as a Yankee simpleton, doubtless because of my overuse of “please” and “thank you.” And somehow, maybe at waiter school, they’ve learned to conclude our transactions with the phrase “have a good day!” But although the words are right, they sound slightly off, like a talented parrot telling me to f**k off. The sounds are there, but the sincerity is lacking.