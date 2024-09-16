Faced with a brutal Russian invasion, Ukraine has defiantly stood and fought for more than two years, proving its resilience and determination to defend its sovereignty. However, as the war continues, it becomes increasingly clear that Ukraine cannot win this war on its own. Despite countless promises, gestures, and grand speeches by Western leaders, when it comes to providing the weapons necessary for the Ukrainian defense, the West continues to falter. The reluctance of Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles that could turn the tide of the war is the latest example of this failure.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused to supply Ukraine with Taurus long-range missiles. His decision is rooted in a misplaced fear of escalation, one he shares with Washington and London. The US and UK have also been reluctant to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles against targets inside Russia. This chronic procrastination is not only a failure of the leadership of these great powers but also a moral failure that is costing Ukrainians their lives – innocent civilians, soldiers, and families devastated by relentless Russian bombing.

Every day that passes without decisive action from the West, Ukrainians face relentless Russian attacks. Missile strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa have left cities in ruins, indiscriminately targeting schools, hospitals, and homes. Western leaders have been endlessly talking about support, but they refuse to deliver the instruments Ukraine needs to defend itself effectively. The reasoning behind these delays is an irrational fear of provoking Putin, but this logic is deeply flawed. Putin’s Russia has already shown that it will escalate regardless of Western restraint. The war must be moved to Russia’s doorstep if we want it to end.

We must remember: this is not a war that Ukraine chose. It is a war for its survival.

Ukraine is not asking for Western troops; it is asking for weapons – long-range missiles that would allow it to strike back at Russian military infrastructure deep inside Russia’s borders. The war must not be limited only to the territory of Ukraine. It is absurd that the West binds Ukraine to a defensive position, practically denying it the right to conduct an offensive defense. An invasion can only be repelled when the aggressor is forced to experience the consequences of his actions. The Ukrainian army’s operation in the Kursk region proved how effective a counterattack on the Russian side is in defending against aggression. This action shocked Moscow, leaving it paralyzed to respond.

We must remember: this is not a war that Ukraine chose. It is a war for its survival. By denying Ukraine the means to strike Russian bases and logistical hubs far from the front lines, Western leaders are prolonging Ukrainians’ suffering. Ukrainians are bleeding and dying, while the West is caught up in meaningless diplomatic finesse and fear of offending a terrorist state that does not shy away from targeting civilians.

Germany, in particular, finds itself embroiled in a painful relationship of its own making. Scholz’s refusal to send the Taurus missiles appears to be indecision masquerading as cautiousness. The Chancellor is hampered by historical obstacles and the fear that today’s Germany will be perceived as the Germany of the Second World War. However, this reflects the acceptance of the narrative shaped by the Kremlin. This is a time for boldness, not timidity. Inaction does not guarantee peace; it only guarantees more bloodshed.

Scholz’s disagreement is also a profound failure of leadership. Germany has the industrial capacity and technological power to tip the balance significantly in favor of Ukraine. By withholding critical military aid, Scholz is allowing the ghosts of history to once again haunt Europe. His caution will not be remembered as wisdom but rather as a tragic setback that prolonged the agony of an entire nation.

The US and the UK are also playing a dangerous game of delay tactics. Both nations sent military aid to Ukraine – but they failed to fully commit. The refusal to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles against targets inside Russia is an absurd contradiction. If Ukraine wants to defend itself, it must be allowed to take the war to the enemy. By holding Ukraine back, the West is effectively playing into Putin’s hands, allowing Russia to retain the upper hand in a protracted war of attrition.

President Joe Biden’s administration has been steadfast in its rhetorical support for Ukraine, but actions speak louder than words. The US has been reluctant to provide longer-range missile systems like ATACMS, which could allow Ukraine to disrupt Russian logistics and command centers. This indecision costs lives.

Similarly, the United Kingdom has yet to continue providing Ukraine with critical weapons that could break the stalemate on the battlefield. These leaders are not naïve – they know the cost of delay – but they continue to prioritize short-term fears over long-term victory.

If the West continues to retain weapons that could allow Ukraine to turn the war in its favor, it will have blood on its hands.

The argument against providing long-range missiles centers on the fear of escalation but is based on a misunderstanding of the current conflict. Russia has escalated at every opportunity – whether with its brutal siege tactics or its relentless missile attacks on civilian infrastructure. Putin’s regime has shown no restraint, so why should the West impose it on Ukraine? Constrained Ukraine, forced into a purely defensive war, can never bring a decisive end to the conflict.

History teaches us that bold decisions win wars. In World War II, Winston Churchill made deeply unpopular decisions. His refusal to capitulate to Nazi aggression placed him on the right side of history. In the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt led a wavering nation into global conflict, realizing that appeasement would only lead to world destruction. Today we need leaders with the same vision and courage. Ukraine must be equipped with the tools to defend itself, including long-range missiles capable of hitting Russian soil.

If the West continues to retain weapons that could allow Ukraine to turn the war in its favor, it will have blood on its hands. This is not hyperbole – this is the dark reality of war. Every day, Ukrainian young men and women lose their lives in this war, which the West’s full commitment could turn to their advantage. The clock is ticking, and the longer we wait, the more lives will be lost.

And once again, it’s time to move the war to Russia. Not because Ukraine is seeking retribution, but because Russia will be forced to sit at the negotiating table only when it begins to bear the true cost of its aggression. Destroying Russia’s military infrastructure within its borders would send a powerful message: You cannot wage war without consequences.

The Russian people were protected from the reality of this war. Putin’s propaganda machine has ensured that most Russians remain ignorant of the atrocities committed in their name. Attacks on Russian military bases and supply lines will transform the war from occurring “over there” in Ukraine to occurring right at Russia’s doorstep and Russia itself. That is not an escalation; that is justice. This is not a time for hesitation or fear; it is a time for courage. The fate of Ukraine and the security of Europe hang in the balance.

It is time for the West to finally fulfill its promises. History will not forgive those who failed to act when action was most needed. Let’s hope that the Western leaders are not too late.

