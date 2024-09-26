Dear Mr. President

As Ukrainian cities continue to be targeted by Russian army missiles and drones, bringing death and devastation to the civilian population, and as many Ukrainian soldiers continue to be exposed to the terrible gliding bombs dropped from Russian territory, we take the liberty of appealing to you.

We fully understand that, as President of the only country in the Western coalition able to provide a credible and persuasive response to any headlong rush by the Moscow regime, you have been careful since the beginning of the war to avoid any scenario that could lead to escalation.

In a few months’ time, it will be three years since the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory unfolded on a large scale; it now seems clear to us that, for both military and political reasons, this worst-case scenario is no longer likely to bring any advantage whatsoever to the Moscow leadership. Quite the contrary.

As for the question of Russia’s future after its defeat in Ukraine, the current power structure leaves little room for doubt. The vertical power structure of the siloviki will be reorganized around those components of the politico-mafia system which were the first to understand that it was appropriate for them to put an end to the Putin experiment in order to save what can still be saved.

We do believe, however, that there is still a major risk of escalation, but that it has moved to Asia. Just as Mao waited for the Kuomintang to exhaust itself in its fight against Japanese troops before launching his Long March, Xi Jinping is waiting patiently for the Russian military apparatus to collapse.

From this point of view, then, any Western procrastination can only delay Russia’s inevitable defeat and at the same time strengthen the People’s Republic of China’s imperialist designs, not only with regard to Taiwan and the Philippines but also in the Russian Far East, particularly in the territories of Outer Manchuria annexed by Russia in the 19th century, the key to access to the Sea of Japan.

For these reasons, we believe that the legacy of leadership you have shown since the Russian invasion of 24 February 2022 would be tarnished if, in the final months of your Presidency, you did not reinvigorate the Western coalition by supporting the following measures:

– abolition of restrictions on the use by the Ukrainian army of Western weapons to neutralize military and logistical targets on Russian territory;

– supply, including with financial support from other Ramstein coalition countries, of 300 Abrams tanks and 1,000 decommissioned Bradley infantry fighting vehicles;

– creation within NATO, on the model of Cocom during the Cold War, of a structure responsible for controlling arms exports and dual technologies to Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, Belarus and Azerbaijan;

– enlargement of NATO to include Japan, Australia, South Korea, the Philippines and any other democratic country that, like Argentina, expresses a wish to join.

Thanking you once again for your leadership, please accept, Mr. President, the expression of our highest consideration.

First signatories

Sir James Fraser, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, Chair Professor of Contemporary Chemistry, University of Hong Kong

Gert-Johannes Hagemann, Major General (ret.), Germany

Willy Herteleer, Admiral (ret.), former Belgian Chief of Defence

Ben Hodges, General, former Commander of the US Army in Europe

Andrius Kubilius, member of the European Parliament, former Prime Minister of Lithuania

Jean-Sylvestre Mongrenier, Professor of history and geography, researcher at the Institut Français de Géopolitique (University of Paris VIII), Director of Research at the Thomas More Institute, France

Alexander Motyl, Professor of political science, Rutgers University-Newark, United States

Andrej А. Piontkovsky, Senior adviser of the Free Russia Foundation, visiting fellow at Hudson Institute, Russia/USA

Aaron Rhodes, author and president of the Forum for Religious Freedom-Europe; former Executive Director of the International Helsinki Federation for Human Rights, USA

Taavi Rõivas, former Prime Minister, Estonia

Karl Schlögel, Professor Emeritus, Historian, East European History, Berlin, Germany

Constantin Sigov, Director of European Research Center, University of « Kyiv-Mohyla Academy », Ukraine

Krassen Stanchev, Professor, Sofia University and Board Chairman of the Institute for Market Economics, Bulgaria

Marc Thys, Lieutenant General (ret.), former Vice Chief of Defense, Belgium

Nikos Votsios, General (ret.), former International Relations Director, MoD, Greece

Tatiana Yankelevich Bonner, former director of Andrei Sakharov Program for Human Rights, Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies, Harvard University, USA

Members of Parliament

Carlo Calenda, Senator, former Minister, Italy

Martin Exner, Member of Parliament, Czech Republic

Oleksii Goncharenko, member of Parliament, Ukraine

Markéta Gregorova, member of the European Parliament, Czech Republic

Atte Eric Harjanne, member of Parliament, Chair of the Green Parliamentary group, Finland

Rasa Juknevičienė, member of the European Parliament, Lithuania

Yevheniia Kravchuk, member of Parliament, Ukraine

Marek Kuchciński, member of Parliament, former Speaker of the Sejm, Poland

Kalle Laanet, member of Parliament, former Defense Minister, Estonia

Raimundas Lopata, member of Parliament, Chairman of the Seimas Committee on the Future, Lithuania

Jaak Madison, member of the European Parliament, Estonia

Marius Matijosaitis, member of Parliament, Lithuania

Marko Mihkelson, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Estonian Parliament

Alexandru Muraru, Member of Parliament, Romania

Pedro Roque, Member of Parliament, Vice-President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), Portugal

Aliona Shkrum, member of Parliament, Ukraine

David Smoljak, chairperson of the Committee on EU Affairs of the Senate, Czech Republic

Björn Söder, member of Parliament, Sweden

Ramona Strugariu, member of the European Parliament, Romania

Markus Wiechel, member of Parliament, Sweden

Halyna Yanchenko, member of Parliament, Ukraine

Jean-Christophe Abramovici, Professor, Director of the French and Comparative Literature Department at Sorbonne University, France

Gian Paolo Accardo, cofounder and Editor-in-Chief, Voxeurop, Belgium/France

Klaus Adam, Professor of Economics, University College London (UCL), UK

Mantas Adomenas, Secretary General of the Community of Democracies, writer, former member of Parliament, Lithuania

Cengiz Aktar, Professor of Political Science at the University of Athens

Michael Alexeev, Professor of Economics, Indiana University, USA

Vera Ammer, translator, Memorial Germany

Katarina Ammitzbøll, Former Member of the Danish Parliament (Folketing)

Michèle Amzallag, Professeure, Civilisation Française, Université de La Sorbonne, France

Guillaume Ancel, former officer and writer, France

Olga Andriewsky, Professor Emerita, History, Trent University, Canada

Tobias Arand, Professor for History and history didactics, University of education Ludwigsburg, Germany

Nikita Artemov, research associate, Center for Religious Studies, University of Bochum, Germany

Vincent M. Artman, Adjunct professor, Center for Peace & Conflict Studies, Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA

Martin Aust, Professor of Eastern European History, Chairman of the Association of Eastern European Historians, University of Bonn, Germany

Nicolas Auzanneau, translator, France/Belgium

Tania Babina, Assistant Professor of Finance, Columbia Business School, USA

Jaroslaw Balan, Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies, University of Alberta, Canada

Taras Banakh, Professor of Mathematics, Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, Ukraine

Marta Barandiy, President, Promote Ukraine, Brussels, Belgium

Aurélie Barjonet, Professor of Comparative Literature, University of Lille, France

Christine Baron, Professor of Comparative Literature, University of Poitiers, France

Polina Barvinska, Professor, World history, Ukrainian National Pedagogical University, K.D. Ushynsky, Ukraine

Yuliy Baryshnikov, Professor of mathematics and ECE, University of Illinois (UIUC), USA

Gilles Bataillon, sociologist, Director of Studies at the Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales (EHESS), France

Fabian Baumann, Research Associate, Heidelberg University, Germany

Aurelio Bay, Professor of Physics (Emeritus), Ecole Polythecnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland

Stefan Bayer, Professor of Economics, Helmut-Schmidt-University, University of the Armed Forces Hamburg, Germany

Marieluise Beck, former member of the Bundestag, former State Secretary, Director for Central and Eastern Europe, Center for Liberal Modernity (LibMod), Germany

Jan Claas Behrends, Professor of Eastern European History, European University Viadrina, Senior Fellow at the Leibniz Center for Contemporary History (ZZF), Potsdam, Germany

Germà Bel Queralt, Professor of Economics at Universitat de Barcelona, Spain

Martine Benoit, Professor of Germanic Studies, University of Lille, France

Gérard Bensussan, philosopher, Professor Emeritus at the University of Strasbourg, France

Olga Bertelsen, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Global Security and Intelligence, Tiffin University, USA

Andreas Bikfalvi, Professor of cell and molecular biology, Bordeaux University, France

Laada Bilaniuk, Professor of Anthropology, University of Washington, USA

Annick Bilobran-Karmazyn, President of ADVULE, France

Volodymyr Bilotkach, Associate Professor in Aviation Management, Purdue University, co Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Air Transport Management, U.S.A.

Marina Blanton, Associate Professor, Computer Science and Engineering, University at Buffalo, USA

Marie-Aline Bloch, professeur honoraire, École des Hautes études en santé publique, France

Thomas Boccon-Gibod, Lecturer in Philosophy of politics, law and standards, Grenoble Alpes University, France

Vassilios Bogiatzis, research and teaching Associate, Panteion University, Athens, Greece

Christiane Böhler-Auras, Journalist and translator, Germany

Etienne Boillet, Senior Lecturer in Italian Studies, University of Poitiers, France

Pierre Bouchat, associate professor, Social psychology, University of Lorraine, France

Dominique Bourg, Honorary Professor, University of Lausanne, Switzerland

John Bowis, former Member of the European Parliament and of the Parliament of the United Kingdom

Jordan Bozhilov, President of the Sofia Security Forum, Bulgaria

Peter Bozhkov, Professor of Biochemistry, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, Sweden

Stefano Braghiroli, Associate professor of European Studies, Johan Skytte Institute of Political Studies, University of Tartu, Estonia

Sarah Brajbart-Zajtman, philosopher, journalist, former Director of “Regards”, Belgium

Gastone Breccia, military historian, Researcher at University of Pavia, Italy

Thomas Bremer, Emeritus Professor of Eastern Christian Studies, University of Münster, Germany

Michel Briand, Professor Emeritus of classics, University of Poitiers, France

Giovanna Brogi, Emeritus Professor, Milan University, Italy

Karsten Brüggemann, Professor for Political and Social History at Tallinn University, Estonia

Bernard Bruneteau, Emeritus Professor of Political Science at the University of Rennes 1, France

Matthias Fritz Büchner, former federal spokesman of the Neues Forum, Germany

Justina Budginaite-Froehly, freelance Baltic security & defense researcher, Germany/Lithuania

Janusz Bugajski, Senior Fellow Jamestown Foundation, Washington, USA

Alexander L Burin, Professor, theoretical physical chemistry, Tulane University, USA

Daniela Caglioti, Professor of Contemporary History, University of Naples Federico II, Italy

Marc Capelle, journalist & author, former Director of the ESJ Lille School of Journalism, France

Marco Cappato, former member of the European Parliament, Italy

Paulo Casaca, former member of the Portuguese Parliament, former member of the European Parliament

Giovanni Catelli, writer, poet, Eastjournal correspondent, Italy

Volker Caumanns, lecturer, Institute for South and Central Asian Studies, Leipzig University, Germany

Giuliano Cazzola, journalist, entrepreneur, former Member of Parliament and former trade unionist, Italy

Géraldine Cerf de Dudzeele, psychoanalyst member of the Société de Psychanalyse Freudienne, France

Lorenzo Ceva Valla, photographer and Director, Milan, Italy

Leo Chalupa, Professor of Pharmacology and Physiology, George Washington University, USA

Illia Chedoluma, historian, Ukrainian Catholic University, Ukraine

Vitaly Chernetsky, Professor, Department of Slavic, German, and Eurasian Studies, University of Kansas, USA

Fabien Chevalier, Honorary Chairman of Sauvons l’Europe, national board member of the European Movement, France

Yuliia Chystiakova, researcher, University of Paris Nanterre, France

Walter Clemens, Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Boston University, U.S.A.

Daniel Coche, writer-director-producer, former lecturer at the University of Strasbourg, France

Ariel Cohen, Senior fellow (non-resident), The Atlantic Council, Washington, DC, USA

Dominique Colas, Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Sciences Po, Paris

Mélodie Combot, Professor of Public Law, Université Antilles-Guyane, France

John Connelly, Sidney Hellman Ehrman Professor of European History, University of California at Berkeley, CA, USA

Catherine Coquio, writer, Professor of Comparative Literature at Paris-Diderot University, co-founder of the Syria-Europe Committee, France

Halyna Coynash, journalist, Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group, Ukraine

Krzysztof Czyżewski, President of the Borderland Foundation, Poland

Christophe D'Aloisio, Researcher affiliated to the Research Institute Religions, Spiritualities, Cultures, Societies (RSCS, UCLouvain), Director of the Institute of Orthodox Theology in Brussels, Belgium

Andriy Danylenko, Professor of Russian and Slavic Linguistics, Pace University, USA

Francesco D’Arrigo, Director of the Italian Institute of Strategic Studies, Italy

Annie Daubenton, journalist, essayist and consultant, specialising in Central and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Ukraine), France

Julia David, Associate Member of the Institute of Modern and Contemporary History (CNRS/ENS), France

Franziska Davies, Fellow at the Zentrum für Zeithistorische Forschung (ZZF) Potsdam, Germany

Bernard De Backer, sociologist, Author, Brussels, Belgium

David DeBatto, US Army Counterintelligence Special Agent (ret.)

Samantha de Bendern, Associate fellow, Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House), former NATO Ukraine political officer, UK

Costantino De Blasi, economist, founder of Liberi Oltre le Illusioni (Free Beyond Illusions), Italy

Martine de Gaudemar, philosopher, Professor Emeritus at the University of Paris Nanterre, France

Isabelle de Mecquenem, Philosophy teacher and member of the Conseil des sages de laïcité of the French Ministry of Education

Tatyana Deryugina, Associate Professor of Finance, University of Illinois, USA

Lev Deych, Professor, Queens College, City University of New York, USA

Stefan Dimitrov, associate Professor, Sofia University, Bulgaria

Elise Domenach, University Professor, France

Stéphane Dorin, Professor of Sociology, University of Limoges, France

Gesine Drews-Sylla, Professor, Slavic Studies, Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg, Germany

Françoise Dubor, Professor of literature and theatre studies at the University of Poitiers, France

Vladimir Dubrovskiy, Senior Economist at CASE Ukraine, Kyiv

Dragos Duicu, Lecturer in philosophy, Director of studies for the Licence canonique, Institut Catholique de Toulouse, France

Jean-Bernard Dupont-Melnyczenko, Professor of history, honorary Dean of the College of IA IPRs of the Académie d’Amiens, France

Olivier Dupuis, former Member of the European Parliament, Belgium/Italy

Emmanuel Dupuy, President of the Institute for Prospective and Security in Europe (IPSE), France

Marta Dyczok, Associate Professor, History and Political Science, Western University, Canada

Igor Efimov, Professor, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL, USA

Steven Ekovich, Professor Emeritus, Politics and History, The American University of Paris, France

Marc Elie, Research Fellow at the CNRS, deputy director of the Center for Russian, Caucasian and Central European Studies – Cercec, France

Ezekiel J. Emanuel, Professor of Medical Ethics and Health Policy, University of Pennsylvania, USA

Sergei Erofeev, Professor of Sociology, Rutgers University, USA

Nino Evgenidze, Executive Director at the Economic Policy Research Center (EPRC), Georgia

Jean-Louis Fabiani, Emeritus Professor of Sociology and social anthropology at the Central European University, Vienna, Member of Academia Europaea, France/Austria

Penelope Faulkner, President of Quê Me: Action for Democracy in Vietnam, France

Anastassia Fedyk, finance professor at UC Berkeley and co-founder of Economists for Ukraine

Björn Felder, Researcher & Lecturer, Chair for Eastern European History, University of Göttingen, Germany

Andrej Findor, Associate Professor, Comenius University in Bratislava, Slovakia

Eugene Finkel, Kenneth H. Keller Professor of International Affairs, Johns Hopkins University, USA

Arno Fischer, Professor (ret.), Computer Sciences, TH Brandenburg, Germany

Claude Forest, Professor Emeritus, University of Strasbourg, France

Alexandre François, Linguist, Director of Research, CNRS, Paris, France

Vanessa Frangville, professor in Chinese studies, Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB), Belgium

Andreas Fulda, Associate Professor at the University of Nottingham

Juliane Fürst, Professor of Modern History at the Central European University, head of department at Zentrum for Zeithistorische Forschung, Potsdam, Germany

Eiji Furukawa, Visiting Professor, Akita International University, Japan

Philippe Gabriel, Senior Lecturer in education and training, LIRDEF, Avignon Université, France

Jason Galie, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, World Languages and Cultures, American University, Washington, USA

Natalia Gamalova, Professor of Russian Language and Literature, Department of Slavic Studies, University of Lyon 3, France

Nicolas Gavoille, Associate Professor, Stockholm School of Economics in Riga, Latvia

Lucyna Gebert, Professor of Slavic Linguistics, Sapienza University of Rome, Italy

Michael Gentile, Professor of Human Geography, University of Oslo, Norway

Aleksandar Georgiev, Colonel (ret.), former Senior National Representative in USCENTCOM, Bulgaria

Fabio Ghironi, Paul F. Glaser Professor of Economics, University of Washington, USA

Mridula Ghosh, Associate Professor, National University of Kyiv Mohyla Academy, Board Chair, East European Development Institute, Ukraine

Angelos Giannakopoulos, DAAD-Professor of European Studies, National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, Ukraine

Josip Glaurdić, Professor, head of the Institute of Political Science, University of Luxembourg

Witold Gnauck, foundation manager, Berlin, Germany

Sébastien Gobert, journalist, France/Ukraine

Paul Goble, analyst, specialist on the Peoples of the Former Soviet Space, USA

Christian Godin, philosopher, autor, France

Odile Goerg, Emeritus Professor of the History of Contemporary Africa, Université Paris Cité, France

Bernard Golse, Psychoanalyst, Psychiatrist, Professor, Université Paris V-René Descartes, founder of the Institut Contemporain de l’Enfance, France

Svetlana Gorshenina, historian, art historian, historiographer and specialist on Central Asia, Director of Research, CNRS Eur’Orbem, Université Paris-Sorbonne, France

Paul Gragl, Professor of European Law at the University of Graz, Austria

Iegor Gran, writer, France

Iryna Grebenyuk, Associate Professor of Criminal Law, Université de Picardie Jules Verne, France

Oleg Gredil, Associate Professor of Finance, Tulane University, USA

Gustav Gressel, Senior policy fellow with the Wider Europe Programme, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), Germany

Armelle Groppo, Senior lecturer (retired), Russian language and civilisation, former president of the Association française des russisants, University of Paris Nanterre, France

Iulian Groza, Executive Director, Institute for European Policies and Reforms (IPRE), Moldova

Tomasz Grzegorz Grosse, Professor, head of the Department of European Union Policies, Institute of European Studies, University of Warsaw, Poland

Yaryna Grusha, writer, translator, Adjunct Professor, Università degli Studi of Milan, Italy

Jaroslaw Gryz, Professor, Faculty of Security, War Studies University, Warsaw, Poland

Danilo Guaitoli, Clinical Assistant Professor, Dept of Economics, New York University, USA

Raphaëlle Guidée, Senior Lecturer, IUF / University of Poitiers, France

Jerg Gutmann, Junior professor for Behavioral Law and Economics, University of Hamburg, Germany

Dora Győrffy, Professor of Economics, Corvinus University of Budapest, Hungary

Domagoj Hajdukovic, former Member of Parliament, Croatia

Olexiy Haran, Professor, founding director, school for policy analysis at National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, Ukraine

Rebecca Harms, former Member of the European Parliament, former Co-Chair of the EURO-NEST Parliamentary Assembly, Lüchow-Dannenberg, Germany

Christopher A. Hartwell, Professor of International Business Policy at ZHAW School of Management and Law, Switzerland

Patrick Hassenteufel, Professor of Political Science, University of Versailles-Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, researcher at CESDIP/CNRS, France

Catherine Hattinguais, translator, secretary of Pour l'Ukraine, pour leur liberté et la nôtre!, France

Pavel Havlicek, Research Fellow at the Association for International Affairs (AMO), Czech Republic

Oleksandr Havrylenko, Professor at the V. N. Karazin National University, Kharkiv, Ukraine

Nicolas Hayoz, professor emeritus for political science, University of Fribourg, Switzerland

Moritz Helmstaedter, Professor, Director, Max Planck Institute for Brain Research, Frankfurt, Germany

Dale Herspring, Emeritus Professor of Political Science, Kansas State University, USA

Richard Herzinger, columnist, Berlin, Germany

James Hodson, CEO of AI for Good Foundation, Co-founder of Economists for Ukraine, UK/USA/Italy

Fred Hoffman, Assistant Professor of Intelligence Studies, Mercyhurst University, USA

Marie Holzman, Sinologist, President of Solidarité Chine, France

Halyna Hryn, President of the Shevchenko Scientific Society, Editor Harvard Ukrainian Studies, USA

Yaroslav Hrytsak, Professor, Modern and Contemporary History of Ukraine, Ukrainian Catholic University

Ihor Hyrych, Historian, Head of Department, Institute of Ukrainian Archeography and Source Studies, Ukraine

Oleh S. Ilnytzkyj, Professor, Modern Languages and Cultural Studies, University of Alberta, Canada

Olena Ivus, Associate Professor and E. Marie Shantz fellow of Business, Economics, Smith School of Business, Queen’s University, Canada

Peter Jackson, Professor, Chair in Global Security, University of Glasgow, Executive Director of the Scottish Council on Global Affairs, UK

Christian Jacques, Associate professor, german studies at Université de Strasbourg, France

Rune Jansen Hagen, Professor of economics, University of Bergen, Norway

Mindaugas Jurkynas, Professor, Vytautas Magnus University, Kaunas, Lithuania

Nathalie Heinich, Sociologist, Director of Research at the CNRS, Paris, France

Stéphane Jeannin, Professor, Université Côte d’Azur, France

Donald N. Jensen, Adjunct professor at the Krieger School of Arts and Sciences, Johns Hopkins University, USA

Mamuka Jibladze, Head of the Department of Mathematical Logic, Razmadze Mathematical Institute, Tbilisi State University, Georgia

Mindaugas Jurkynas, Professor, Vytautas Magnus University, Kaunas, Lithuania

Krasimir Kabakciev, Deputy Director of the Arts, Humanities and Education Division of Atiner, the Athens Institute, Bulgaria

Alexander Kabanov, Mescal S. Ferguson Distinguished Professor, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, USA

Kornely Kakachia, Jean Monnet Chair, Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University, Georgia

Tomasz Kamusella, Reader, University of St Andrews, Scotland, UK

Ewa Karwowski, Senior Lecturer in Finance and Development, King's College London, UK

Christian Kaunert, Professor of International Security Policy, Dublin City University and University of South Wales

Michael Khodarkovsky, Professor of History, Loyola University Chicago, USA

Dmitri Kireev, Professor of Chemistry, University of Missouri - Columbia, USA

Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, Senior Fellow - Bruegel, Brussels, Belgium

Jochen Kleinschmidt, Lecturer and Research Associate, Chair of International Politics, Technical University of Dresden, Germany

Bohdan Klid, Research Associate, Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies, University of Alberta, Canada

Vladimir Kolesnichenko, professor of Chemistry, Xavier University of Louisiana, USA

Zhivka Koleva-Zlateva, Professor in Linguistics, University of Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria; University of Freiburg, Germany.

Miroslav Kollár, former Member of Parliament, Slovakia

Nadia Koloteva-Levine, Lecturer in Applied Biology, University of Kent, UK

Natalie Kononenko, Professor of folklore, emerita, University of Alberta, Canada

Bohdan Kordan, Professor Emeritus, Political Studies, University of Saskatchewan, Canada

Christiane Körner, translater, Frankfurt/Main, Germany

Viktor Korolchuk, Professor of Cell Biology, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Newcastle University, UK

Julia Korosteleva, Professor, Business Economics, University College London, UK

Leon Kosals, University Professor (Criminology), University of Toronto, Canada

Andrew Kosenko, Assistant Professor of Economics at the School of Management, Marist College, USA

Iouri Koslovskii, Head of the Collegium, Ukrainian Catholic University

Elena Kostioukovitch, essayist and literary translator, Italy

Oskar Kowalewski, Professor of Finance, IESEG School of Management, France

Oksana Kozlova, Lecturer in Russian, Faculty of Letters, Translation and Communication, Université Libre de Bruxelles, Belgium

Lyudmyla Kozlovska, President of the Board of the Open Dialogue Foundation, Ukraine

Taras Koznarsky, Associate Professor, University of Toronto, Canada

Mark Kramer, Director of Cold War Studies, Harvard University, USA

Charlotte Krauss, Professor of Comparative Literature, University of Poitiers, France

Oleksandr Kruglov, Senior Historian Advisor of the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, Kiev, Ukraine

Olha Krupa, Associate Professor of Public Administration, Seattle University, U.S.A.

Askold Krushelnycky, British/American journalist & author

Adam Kubiak, senior lecturer at the Rzeszow University, Humanities College, Poland

Jacek Kucharczyk, President of the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA), Poland

Bohdan Kukharskyy, Assistant Professor of Economics, City University of New York, USA

Mart Kuldkepp, Professor of Estonian and Nordic History, University College London, UK

Elżbieta Kwiecińska, Assistant Professor at the Institute of Slavic Studies, Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland

Frédéric Labarre, Assistant Professor, Royal Military College of Canada

Anne Lange, Associate Professor of Translation Studies, Tallinn University, Estonia

Luca Lanini, Professor, Vicepresident of the Master degree in Building Engineering-Architecture, University of Pisa, Italy

Vladyslav Lanovoy, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law, Laval University, Canada

Ainius Lašas, Professor, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Kaunas University of Technology, Lithuania

Olga Lautman, Senior Fellow at The Center for European Policy Analysis, Washington, USA

Gérard Lauton, Honorary Senior Lecturer, Applied Mathematics, Université Paris-Est Créteil (UPEC)

Marc Lazar, professor emeritus, Sciences Po Paris, France

Aurélie Ledoux, Senior Lecturer, University of Paris Nanterre, France

Gabriel Lee, Professor of Economics, University of Regensburg, Germany

Atis Lejins, former Member of Parliament, founder of the Latvian Institute of International Affairs, Latvia

Nathalie Lemaire, Lecturer, School of Translation and Interpreting ISTI-Cooremans ULB, Belgium

Françoise Létoublon, Emeritus Professor of Greek Language and Literature, Université Grenoble Alpes, France

Matthew Light, Associate Professor, Criminology and Sociological Studies, University of Toronto, Canada

Sylvie Lindeperg, Professor at the University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne and emeritus member of the Institut Universitaire de France

Jonathan Littell, writer, Goncourt Prize, France

Peter Oliver Loew, Director of the German Institute of Polish Affairs, Darmstadt, Germany

Frédérique Longuet Marx, Anthropologist, Associate Member of CETOBAC (EHESS), France

Werner Lorenz, Professor of Construction History, Brandenburg University of Technology, coordinator of DFG Priority Programme Construction as Cultural Heritage, Germany

Mihhail Lotman, Professor emeritus, University of Tartu, former Member of Parliament, Estonia

Volodymyr Lugovskyy, Associate Professor of Economics, director of Graduate Studies, Indiana University, U.S.A.

Taras Lyuty, Professor at National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, Ukraine

Paul Robert Magocsi, FRSC, Professor, Chair of Ukrainian Studies, University of Toronto, Canada

Bálint Magyar, Senior Fellow, CEU Democracy Institute, former Minister of Education, Hungary

Robert Maier, historian, sovietologist, textbook expert, Germany

Pandeli Majko, former Prime Minister of Albania

Martin Malek, independent political scientist, Austria

Markijan Malskyj, Ambassador, Professor, Dean of the Faculty of International Relations, Ivan Franko Lviv National University, Ukraine

Francesca Manzari, Professor of General and Comparative Literature, University of Aix-Marseille, France

Jean Mariani, Emeritus Professor, Sorbonne Université Paris, France

Dalia Marin, Professor of Economics, TUM School of Management, Technical University of Munich, Germany

Luigi Marinelli, Professor of literature, Department of European, American and Intercultural Studies, “La Sapienza” University of Rome, Italy

André Markowicz, writer, translator, France

Armando Marques Guedes, Full Professor, NOVA School of Law, Universidade Nova de Lisboa, former President of the Portuguese Diplomatic Academy

Myroslav Marynovych, President of the Institute of Religion and Society of the Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv, former prisoner of conscience (1977-1987), Ukraine

Igor Masten, Professor of Economics, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia

Michal Matlak, Managing Editor, Review of Democracy, Central European University, Vienna, Austria

Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Center for Civil Liberties, Ukraine

Alain Maskens, Physician, oncologist, founder and former medical coordinator of the European Organization for Cooperation in Cancer Prevention Studies (ECP), Belgium

Lutz Mattner, Professor of Mathematical Stochastics, University of Trier, Germany

Marie-Claude Maurel, Director of Studies at EHESS, Centre d’Études Russe, Caucasien et Centre-Européen, France

Rachel Mazuy, lecturer at Sciences Po Paris, France

Alvydas Medalinskas, former Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Seimas of Lithuania

Baruch Meerson, Professor Emeritus, Physics, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel

Igor Mel’čuk, Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, Professor Emeritus, University of Montreal, Canada

Alexandre Melnik, Professor at ICN Business School, expert and consultant in geopolitics, France

Arnaud Mercier, Professor of political communication, university Paris Panthéon-Assas, France

Markus Meckel, former Foreign Minister and Member of the Bundestag, former Vice-President of NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Germany

Marc-Emmanuel Mélon, Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Philosophy and Letters, University of Liège, Belgium

Olaf Mertelsmann, Professor of Eastern European History, University of Tartu, Estonia

Hans Petter Midttun, Nonresident Fellow at Centre for Defence Strategies, former Norwegian Defence Attache to Ukraine

Oksana Mikheieva, Professor of Sociology at Ukrainian Catholic University

Nona Mikhelidze, Senior Fellow, Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI), Rome

Maksimas Milta, Associate Expert, Eastern Europe Studies Center, Lithuania

Yevhenii Monastyrskyi, Historian, sociologist, fellow at Democracy Study Center (Kyiv), Ukraine

Liliya Morska, Professor, Foreign Languages, Institute of Education, University of Rzeszow, Poland

Michael Moser, Professor of Slavic Linguistics, University of Vienna

Oleksandra Moskalenko, Visiting Professor, London School of Economics and Political Science, U.K.

Violeta Moskalu, Présidente-Fondatrice de Global Ukraine, France

Jean-Luc Mouget, University Professor, Université du Maine, Le Mans, France

Reinhard Müller, Professor of Old Testament, University of Göttingen, Germany

Wolfgang Müller, professor of Political Science, Department of Government, University of Vienna, Austria

Ivan Myhul, Professor of Political Economy, Ukrainian Free University, Munich, Germany

Dariia Mykhailyshyna, Senior economist, Center for Economic Strategy (CES), Kyiv, Ukraine

Jaroslav Nad, former Minister of Defence, Slovakia

Anna Nagurney, Eugene M. Isenberg Chair in Integrative Studies, University of Massachusetts Amherst, USA

Véronique Nahoum-Grappe, Social Science Researcher, Paris, France

Boris Najman, Associate Professor and Researcher in Economics at University Paris East Créteil, France

Dietmar Neutatz, Professor of Eastern European History, University of Freiburg, Germany

Francesco Nicoli, Assistant Professor of Political Economy, Politecnico of Turin & Gent University, Italy/Belgium

Olevs Nikers, President of the Baltic Security Foundation, USA

James Nixey, Director, Russia-Eurasia and Europe Programmes, Chatham House, London, UK

Bohdan Novosyadlyj, Professor, director of Astronomical Observatory of Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, Ukraine

Alexis Nuselovici, Professor of General and Comparative Literature, University of Aix-Marseille, France

Dorthe Nyemann, Associate Professor of International Relations, Royal Danish Defence College, Institute For Strategy, Denmark

John O’Brennan, Jean Monnet Professor of European Integration, Maynooth University, Ireland

Lee Ohanian, Professor of Economics, University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), USA

Craig Oliphant, Senior Adviser, Foreign Policy Centre, London, UK

Anders Olofsgård, Deputy Director, Stockholm Institute of Transition Economics, Sweden

Ho Ong Thong, writer, survivor of the Khmer Rouge re-education camps, Cambodia/Belgium

Margus Ott, researcher, Tallinn University, Estonia

Oxana Pachlovska, Professor, Ukrainian Language, Linguistics, and Literature, Fundamentals of Slavic Interculture, University of Rome “La Sapienza”, Italy

Doris Pack, President of EPP Women, president of the Robert Schuman Institute, former member of the European Parliament and the Bundestag

Olena Palko, Professor of History, University of Basel, Switzerland

Carmelo Palma, journalist, Director of Strade-on-line, Italy

Aleksandra Panyutina, Researcher of School of Zoology, Tel Aviv University, Israel

Filipe Papança, Professor at the Military Academy (Amadora), Portugal

Taline Papazian, lecturer in political science and international relations, Sciences Po, France

Lyudmila Parts, Professor, Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, McGill University, Canada

Tetiana Pechonchyk, Head of Board, Human Rights Center ZMINA, Ukraine

Harry Pei, Visiting Professor of Economics, Northwestern University, USA

Anne-Marie Pelletier, Emeritus university professor, theologian, Paris, France

Marco Perduca, former Senator, Italy

Ernst Pernicka, Professor of Archaeometry, Institut für Ur- und Frühgeschichte, Universität Tübingen, Germany

Tomas Petricek, former Foreign Affairs Minister, Senior non-resident fellow at the Institute of International Relations, Prague, Czech Republic

Yohanan Petrovsky-Shtern, Professor of History, Northwestern University, Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute Associate, U.S.A.

Dietrich Pfeiffer, MD, Professor emeritus for Internal Medicine at the University of Leipzig, Germany

Eric Picard, Child Psychiatrist, Director, Association for the Memory of the Shoah, Belgium

Jan Pieklo, Polish Ambassador to Ukraine (2016-2019)

Olga Pindyuk, economist, Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies, Austria

Nicoletta Pirozzi, Head of Programme on European Union and Institutional Relations Manager, Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI), Italy

Katarzyna Pisarska, Chair of the Warsaw Security Forum, Chairwoman of the Council of Casimir Pulaski Foundation, Poland

Sylvie Plane, Professor Emeritus, Sorbonne University, France

Susanne Pocai, author, staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences, Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Germany

Anatoly Podolsky, historian, Director of the Ukrainian Center for Holocaust Studies, Kyiv, Ukraine

Andrzej Podraza, Professor, Political Science, Head of the Department of International Relations and Security, Catholic University of Lublin, Poland

Alla Poedie, lawyer, geopolitical analyst, columnist, Ukraine/France

Alain Policar, Political scientist, Associate researcher at Cevipof (Sciences Po), France

Vesselin Popovski, Founding Executive Director, Centre for the Study of United Nations

Vice Dean (Institution Building), Jindal Global Law School

Elena Poptodorova, Vice President of the Atlantic Club of Bulgaria, former Ambassador to the USA, former Member of the Bulgarian Parliament

Piotr Porayski-Pomsta, Author, translator, France

Volodymyr Poselskyy, President of the NGO Ukraine in Europe, historian, lecturer President of the NGO Ukraine in Europe, lecturer at INALCO, France

Bohdan Prots, associate professor, National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Lviv, Ukraine

Yana Prymachenko, Senior Researcher, Institute of History of Ukraine, National Academy of Sciences, Ukraine

Maria Pryshlak, Rector, Ukrainian Free University, Munich

Wojciech Przybylski, Editor-in-chief Visegrad Insight — Res Publica Foundation, Poland

Daniel P. Puls, President & CEO PASS global agency, USA

Paolo Puppa, Professor (ret.), University of Venice, academic playwright and writer, Italy

Yulia Pushkar, Professor of Physics, Department of Physics and Astronomy, Purdue University, USA

Laura Quercioli Mincer, Professor of Polish Literature, University of Genoa, Italy

Manfred Quiring, Author and former Russia correspondent for the "Berliner Zeitung", "Die Welt" and "Zürcher Sonntagszeitung », Germany

Eva Quistorp, Theologian, political scientist and writer, former member of the European Parliament, Germany

Alain Rabatel, Emeritus Professor of Language Sciences, University Claude-Bernard - Lyon1, France

Lukasz Rachel, assistant professor, Department of Economics, University College London (UCL), UK

Utz Rachowski, Writer, former political prisoner in East Germany, advisor for victims of the GDR regime, Germany

Waleria Radziejowska-Hahn, member of the Programme Advisory Board of the Lew Kopelew Forum, Cologne, Germany

Pierre Raiman, Historian, co-founder of the association « Pour l'Ukraine, pour leur liberté et la nôtre! », France

Matthew Redhead, Senior Associate Fellow, Centre for Finance and Security (CFS), Russia

Adam Reichardt, Editor in Chief, New Eastern Europe, Poland

Iwona Reichardt, board member, Jan Nowak Jeziorański College of Eastern Europe (KEW), Kraków, Poland

Julian Reif, Associate Professor of Finance and Economics, University of Illinois, USA

Marie-Pierre Rey, historian and political scientist, professor emeritus of Russian and Soviet history, University Paris I Panthéon Sorbonne, France

Roberto Ricciuti, Associate Professor of Economic Policy, University of Verona, Italy

Janisset Rivero, Cuban writer and human rights activist, USA

Hugh Roberts, Professor, Director of Research and Impact for the department of Languages, Cultures and Visual Studies, Exeter University, UK

Christian Rocca, editorial director of Linkiesta, Milano, Italy

Alti Rodal, Co-Director, Ukrainian Jewish Encounter (UJE), professor of Jewish history, Canada

Jacob Rogozinski, Professor Emeritus of Philosophy, Strasbourg University, France

Malte Rolf, Professor of East European History, Carl von Ossietzky University of Oldenburg, Germany

Sylvie Rollet, Professor Emeritus, President of the association "Pour l'Ukraine, pour leur liberté et la nôtre!", France

Robert Romanchuk, Associate Professor of Slavic in the Department of Modern Languages and Linguistics, Florida State University, USA

Krystyna Roza Jaworska, Professor of Polish Language and Literature, University of Turin, Italy

Malkhaz Saldadze, Associate Professor, Ilia State University, Georgia

Marie-Claude San Juan, Author and columnist, France

Andrei Sannikov, Chairman of the European Belarus Foundation, former Deputy foreign Minister, former prisoner of conscience, Belarus

Karol Sauerland, Professor Emeritus of Philosophy and Comparative Literature, University of Warsaw, Poland

Sebastian Schäffer, Political Scientist, author, managing director of the Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe, Vienna, Austria

Anselm Schmidt, Junior Researcher and Grant Consultant, University of Tartu, Estonia

Benjamin L. Schmitt, Senior Fellow, University of Pennsylvania; Associate, Harvard-Ukrainian Research Institute, Harvard University, USA

Dominique Schnapper, Director of Studies, EHESS, Honorary Member of the Constitutional Council, France

Anna Schor-Tschudnowskaja, researcher, Sigmund Freud University of Vienna, Austria

Manfred Schruba, Associate Professor, Studies in Language Mediation and Intercultural Communication, Università degli Studi di Milano Statale, Italy

Jonathan Schulz, Professor at George Mason University, USA

Dirk Schumann, Professor, Chair of Modern and Contemporary History, University of Göttingen, Germany

Steven Seegel, Professor of Slavic and Eurasian Studies, University of Texas at Austin, U.S.A.

Nataliia Shapoval, Vice President for Policy Research and Director of the Center of Excellence in Procurement, Kyiv School of Economics, Ukraine

Yuri Shapoval, Professor, head of Department for Ethno-Political Studies, Institute of Political and Ethnic Studies, National Academy of Sciences, Ukraine

Oxana Shevel, Associate Professor of Political Science, Tufts University, USA

Tetyana Shlikhar, Assistant Teaching Professor & Director of Undergraduate Russian Studies, University of Pittsburgh, USA

Branislav L. Slantchev, Full Professor at UC San Diego, USA

Olga Slivko, Assistant Professor in Information Systems, Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University, Netherlands

Malgorzata Smorag-Goldberg, Professor of Polish Studies at the Slavic Studies Department of Sorbonne Université, France

Michael Sohlman, former Chair of the Swedish Institute of International Affairs

Ilona Sologoub, VoxUkraine editor, Ukraine

Andrew Sorokowski, historian and lawyer, former researcher at the US Department of Justice

Reinier Speelman, translator, Associate Professor, University of Utrecht, Netherlands

Raphael Spina, historian, teacher at the French Air Force Academy, Salon-de-Provence

Liliane Sprenger-Charolles, Senior researcher (Emeritus), Aix Marseille University (AMU), CNRS, France

Eugene Z. Stakhiv, PhD, Professor, Johns Hopkins U. (Ret.), Director (ret.), US Army Corps of Engineers

Ivan Štefanec, former member of the European Parliament, Honorary President of SME Europe, Slovakia

Mitja Steinbacher, Dean of the Faculty of Law and Economics, Catholic Institute, Slovenia

Nazar Stetsyk, Associate Professor, Department of Theory and Philosophy of Law, Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, Ukraine

Kai Struve, Senior Research Fellow, Historical Institute, Ludwig-Maximilians University, Munich, Germany

Wally Struys, Professor Emeritus, Defence Economist Royal Military Academy, Belgium

Raúl Suevos, Colonel (ret), former Director of Communication at the Eurocorps, former Commander of the multinational HQ Battalion of Eurocorps, Spain

Martin Svárovský, former member of Parliament, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Fellow for European Policy, Czech Republic

Marcin Swiecicki, former Minister of Foreign Economic Relations and former mayor of Warsaw, Poland

Péter Szigetvári, associate professor, Eötvös Loránd University, Budapest, Hungary

Marta Szpala, Senior Fellow at OSW - Centre for Eastern Studies, Poland

Charles Tannock, Senior Associate Fellow, Globsec, former member of the European Parliament, UK

Pascal Taranto, Professor, University of Aix-Marseille, Director of the Granger Centre, France

Tatiana Tatarinova, Fletcher Jones Endowed Chair In Computational Biology, University of La Verne, USA

Ian Colin Taylor, former Member of Parliament, U.K.

Ivan Tchalakov, Professor of Sociology, University of Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Fulbright Research Fellow, Georgia Institute of Technology, USA

Denys Teps, Professor, Rector of the Brussels Academy of Justice, Belgium

Nicolai Teufel, DAAD Lecturer at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, Ukraine

Nathalie Tocci, Director of the Istituto Affari Internazionali, Rome, Italy

Patrizia Tosini, Professor of Modern Art History, Roma Tre University, Italy

Jean-Marc Trouille, Professor, Jean Monnet Chair (UK), co-founder of AfriquEurope (Univ. Peloponnese, Greece)

Bela Tsipuria, Professor of Comparative Literature at Ilia State University, Georgia

Veli-Pekka Tynkkynen, Professor in Russian Environmental Studies, University of Helsinki, Finland

Frank Umbach, Head of Research at the European Cluster for Climate, Energy and Resource Security, University of Bonn, Germany

Andreas Umland, Analyst, Stockholm Centre for Eastern European Studies at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs

Mathieu Van Vyve, professor of Operations Research, UCLouvain, Belgium

Olivier Védrine, professor, journalist, board member of Jean Monnet association, France

Gianni Vernetti, former Senator, former Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs, Italy

Fabrice Viale, Senior lecturer, University of La Réunion, Department of Physical Activity and Sports Science, France

Lynne Viola, University Professor of History, Univ. of Toronto

Guido Vitiello, writer, columnist, associate professor of Cinema and Visual Culture at La Sapienza University, Rome, Italy

Bohdan Vitvitsky, President, Ukrainian Studies Fund, Inc. USA

Polina Vlasenko, Postdoctoral researcher, Centre on Migration, Policy and Society (COMPAS), University of Oxford, UK

Barbara von Ow-Freytag, journalist, expert for civil society in Eastern Europe, South Caucasus and Central Asia, Germany

Hartwig von Schubert, theologian, Privat Lecturer at the University of Hamburg, Germany

Hans-Joachim Voth, Professor of Economics, University of Zurich, Switzerland

John Vsetecka, Assistant Professor of History, Nova Southeastern University, USA

Ricarda Vulpius, Professor of East European History, University of Münster

Natalia Vysotska, Professor of European and American Literature, Kyiv National Linguistic University, Ukraine

Izabela Wagner, Professor of Anthropology and Sociology of Migration, Paris-City University, France

Lucan Way, Professor of Political Science, University of Toronto, Canada

Marcus Welsch, Film director, OSINT- and data journalist, Germany

Anna Veronika Wendland, Research Fellow, Herder Institute for historical research on East Central Europe / Leibniz Association, Marburg, Germany

Sarah Whitmore, Senior Lecturer in Politics, Oxford Brookes University, U.K.

Johannes Wienand, Professor of Greek and Roman History, Technische Universität Braunschweig, Germany

Bernd Wieser, Professor, Karl Franzens University of Graz, Austria

Thomas Wilke, Professor of Economics, University of Wismar, Germany

Sophia Wilson, Associate Professor of Political Science, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, President, American Association for Political Science, USA

Martina Winkler, Professor of Russian and East European History, Christian-Albrechts-University, Kiel, Germany

Sergej Winter, ornithologist, Frankfurt/Main, Germany

George Woloshyn, former Associate Director of FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), USA

Gereon Wolters, Professor of Philosophy, University of Konstanz, Germany

Patrick Worms, President, International Union of Agroforestry, Belgium

Susann Worschech, Senior Researcher of Political Sociology of Eastern Europe, scientific co-ordinator of the Competence Network Interdisciplinary Ukrainian Studies Frankfurt (Oder) – Berlin, Germany

Mykola Yakovyna, artist, former member of the Parliament of Ukraine, honorary president of the Ukrainian National Committee of ICOMOS

Serhy Yekelchyk, Professor of History and Slavic Studies, University of Victoria, Canada

Yuliya Yurchuk, Associate Professor, Södertörn University, Sweden

Oleksandr Zabirko, Research fellow, Slavic Department, University of Regensburg, Germany

Andy Zapechelnyuk, Professor of Economics, University of Edinburgh, UK

Yves Charles Zarka, Professor Emeritus, Director of the journal Cités, Professor of Philosophy, Université Paris Descartes, France

Paul Zawadzki, Senior Lecturer in Political Science at the University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, France

Mikhail Zhukovsky, Researcher, Institute Experimental Endocrinology and Oncology “Gaetano Salvatore” (IEOS), National Research Council of Italy (CNR), Naples, Italy

Miroslav Žiak, former Member of Parliament, Slovakia

Anna C. Zielinska, lecturer in philosophy, University of Lorraine, France

Joseph Zissels, Co-President of the Association of Jewish Organizations and Communities of Ukraine, Vice-President of the World Jewish Congress

Othar Zourabichvili, President of the Georgian Association in France

Przemysław Żurawski vel Grajewski, Professor, University of Lodz, Faculty of International and Political Studies, Poland