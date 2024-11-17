US President-elect Trump has promised a swift end to Russia’s war against Ukraine. However, addressing the arguably mishandled war will prove a daunting task. The current United States’ strategy of giving Ukraine “just enough” to stay in the game but not enough to win the war has also put the US in a weak position.

For nearly three years, the US has tip-toed around defining the end-goal in Ukraine. Biden pledged to help Ukraine “as long as it takes,” without specifying if this means until Ukraine’s complete territorial restoration, until negotiations, or until the clock runs out on his presidency. This strategy has backfired.

In September, Putin said that NATO will be “in the war” if the US allows Ukraine to launch Western-provided long-range missiles at Russia, changing “the very nature of the conflict.”

In response to statements such as these, the US has capped and modified its Ukraine aid to technically fulfill a duty to Ukraine, largely out of fear of emboldening Russia. In the process, we have done just that.

Ukraine has found itself stuck in a circular predicament. In order to justify continued Ukraine aid to the American taxpayer, the Biden administration needed to show significant Ukrainian battlefield success. However, Ukraine cannot achieve battlefield success without continued, heavy US military aid funded by the American taxpayer.

If the United States’ goal was not to facilitate Ukraine’s total victory and a resulting total Russian defeat, then a Ukrainian loss was inevitable. This means that the United States will lose too, with little to no return on its hefty investment. Moreover, the US funding a war it has no intention of winning will pose far more risks than the obvious financial loss.