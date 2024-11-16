This is for all those who still haven’t understood that this war is not about NATO, protecting the Russian-speaking population, fighting against fascists, protecting Christian values or whatever other blather Putin has come up with. It’s about wealth and who gets to have it. And the newly elected American oligarchs plan to get involved in this soon, that will be part of the “peace” settlement – perhaps not as crudely as Russian oligarchs, as individuals, but through investor/corporate structures. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Putin may really hate Ukraine for a variety of delusional reasons about his place in history and Russia’s place in history, but this war, if not the actual fighting, started more than a decade ago – I would even say 20 years ago – when Ukrainian oligarchs (and there are those who claim this was done with Western support, but that has never been confirmed to my knowledge) started telling their Russian oligarch buddies “Nyet” – We’re not sharing everything with you anymore, so get lost. Advertisement

“The strategic importance of Ukraine’s critical minerals cannot be overstated. These resources are essential for industries such as defense, high tech, aerospace, and green energy.”

For those who ask, “Why Ukraine matters?” This, for example, is why Ukraine matters. Read the following illuminating article I recommend by Adam Mycyk, a partner in Dentons’ Kyiv office. Ukraine’s Critical Minerals: A Strategic Asset for Global Supply Chains Ukraine is home to a vast array of critical minerals with an estimated value of more than $26 trillion, making it a significant player in the global supply chain. Other Topics of Interest ‘Latvia Was, Is, Will Be Staunch Supporter of Ukraine, Trump or Not’ – Interview With Former Latvian Minister of Finance In an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, Latvia’s former Finance Minister Vjačeslavs Dombrovskis noted his country’s support for Ukraine and the similar past – maybe future – between the two. The country boasts approximately 20,000 mineral deposits, covering 116 types of minerals. Key resources include titanium, lithium, beryllium, manganese, gallium, uranium, zirconium, graphite, apatite, fluorite, and nickel. Notably, Ukraine holds the largest titanium reserves in Europe, accounting for 7 percent of the world’s reserves, as well as almost 500,000 tons of lithium, a valuable strategic element that could contribute to meeting the global demand for batteries. Advertisement Metallogenic map of Ukraine. Source: SRDE “ Geoinform of Ukraine & Geological Survey of Norway Strategic importance The strategic importance of Ukraine’s critical minerals cannot be overstated. These resources are essential for industries such as defense, high-tech, aerospace, and green energy. The global demand for critical minerals is expected to surge, driven by the transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies. Ukraine’s potential to supply these minerals is crucial for countries looking to diversify their supply chains and reduce dependency on countries such as China and other non-democratic regimes. The European Union (EU) and the United States have adopted strategies to leverage Ukraine’s resources to bolster their supply chains, support green transitions, and aid Ukraine’s post-war recovery. Government initiatives to attract investment The Ukrainian government has been proactive in attracting foreign investment to develop its critical mineral resources. In recent years, Ukraine has signed strategic partnerships and held investment forums to showcase its mining opportunities. For instance, the EU-Ukrainian Strategic Partnership on Critical Minerals, signed in July 2021, aims to bridge the mining gap in Europe by developing 100 projects focused on 10 critical raw materials3. Advertisement Ukraine has also begun auctioning exploration permits for minerals such as lithium, copper, cobalt and nickel, offering lucrative investment opportunities. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to drive Europe’s green transition and support Ukraine’s economic recovery.

“Ukraine’s critical minerals are a strategic asset with the potential to reshape global supply chains.”