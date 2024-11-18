Romania today stands at a pivotal moment, where global and regional challenges demand clarity of purpose and decisive action.

The war in Ukraine has brought the horrors of conflict to our doorstep, reshaping the geopolitical dynamics of Eastern Europe. At the same time, the recent election of Donald Trump in the United States has reawakened questions about transatlantic relations and the long-term security of NATO’s eastern flank.

For Romania, these developments present both a daunting challenge and a unique opportunity to step up as a leader in Europe’s evolving security landscape.

As one of the European Union’s easternmost members, and as a NATO ally bordering the Black Sea, Romania has always been strategically significant. But today, our geographic position places us on the front line of Europe’s defense, with Russian aggression making the Black Sea region a key flashpoint.

This proximity has forced Romania to adopt a proactive stance, exemplified by our steadfast support for Ukraine. From facilitating the transit of grain to providing critical military aid like the Patriot missile system, Romania has shown that it is not just a consumer of security but a net contributor.

However, this moment requires more than gestures of solidarity.

To ensure stability in our region, Romania must invest in its own security infrastructure. The development of the NATO airbase in Dobruja, now one of the alliance’s largest, is a significant achievement, but it is not enough.

Romania must modernize its armed forces, expand its cyber defense capabilities, and prepare for the evolving nature of warfare, which increasingly blends conventional, cyber, and informational strategies. A robust national defense strengthens not only Romania but the entire NATO alliance.

Romania’s contributions to regional security also extend to its role within the European Union. The war in Ukraine has accelerated the EU’s shift from a purely economic entity to a geopolitical actor, and Romania is well-positioned to shape this transformation. The EU’s Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) framework and the European Defence Fund offer opportunities to integrate Romania’s defense industry into larger, pan-European initiatives. By participating in joint research and innovation projects, Romania can foster technological advancements while bolstering its economy.

Equally important is Romania’s ability to advocate for policies that complement NATO, rather than duplicating its efforts. The EU’s evolving defense ambitions must align with the transatlantic alliance, ensuring that Europe’s security framework remains cohesive. Romania can play a leading role in fostering this alignment, working to enhance EU capabilities without undermining NATO’s strategic coherence.

At the same time, Romania must leverage its position as a bridge to Eastern Europe. The European aspirations of Ukraine and Moldova depend, in part, on Romania’s ability to provide guidance and support. As a neighbor with deep cultural and historical ties to these nations, Romania has a vested interest in their success. By promoting their integration into European institutions, Romania can help secure the long-term stability of the region.

The recent election of Donald Trump as president of the United States adds another layer of complexity to Romania’s strategic environment. Trump’s first term raised questions about America’s commitment to NATO and its allies, and while these concerns have not undermined the transatlantic alliance, they underscore the importance of European self-reliance in defense. Romania, as both a loyal NATO ally and a committed EU member, must balance these dynamics carefully.

Maintaining strong ties with Washington remains essential. Romania’s bilateral relationship with the United States has been a cornerstone of its security policy, particularly in areas like energy and cybersecurity. But Romania must also advocate for greater European investment in defense capabilities, ensuring that Europe can act decisively if transatlantic priorities diverge. This dual approach — strengthening EU defense while preserving NATO’s primacy — will be critical in the years to come.

Energy security is another pressing issue where Romania can lead. Europe’s dependence on Russian energy has long been a vulnerability, one that Moscow has exploited to wield political leverage. Romania, with its Black Sea gas reserves and renewable energy potential, is uniquely positioned to help the region transition to more secure and sustainable energy sources. By investing in infrastructure and fostering regional cooperation, Romania can reduce dependence on Russian energy while boosting its own economic resilience.

Non-military threats also demand attention. The information war, waged through disinformation and cyberattacks, has become a central component of modern conflict. Romania has not been immune to these tactics, and countering them requires a multifaceted approach. Strengthening cybersecurity, promoting media literacy, and supporting independent journalism are essential steps to build societal resilience against external manipulation.

Internally, economic inequality remains a significant challenge. Romania’s economy has grown steadily in recent years, but disparities between urban centers and rural areas persist. Addressing these disparities is not just a matter of social justice — it is a matter of national security. A cohesive, prosperous society is less vulnerable to the forces of division that external adversaries often exploit. Targeted investments in infrastructure, education, and technology can help bridge these gaps and strengthen the country as a whole.

Romania’s geographic and geopolitical position makes it both a target and an opportunity in today’s volatile world. As the EU and NATO adapt to new realities, Romania must be at the forefront of shaping their responses. Whether advocating for greater NATO attention to the Black Sea, fostering European unity on defense, or supporting the integration of Ukraine and Moldova into European structures, Romania has a vital role to play in securing the future of its region.

This is a moment that calls for vision and resolve. The choices Romania makes now will determine not only its own security and prosperity but also its place in the European and global order. By rising to meet this challenge, Romania can ensure that it is not just a participant in history but a force shaping its course.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.