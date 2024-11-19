Probably the biggest news this week was reports about the incoming Trump administration’s plans, or lack of them, for intervening in the war and imposing a ceasefire. I’ll take a swing through that later on in this review, but the fighting first.

The first image is of an infantryman from the 92nd Mechanized Brigade, which some of you will know as one of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s (AFU’s) most experienced and combat-efficient. They are now in the Kursk region.

Infantryman, 92nd Mechanized Brigade, holding a medal for recent action in Russia’s Kursk region. Image published by the brigade.

Kursk and the psychological baggage of invading Russia

It is pretty clear that the Russians, last week, made a concerted attempt to reduce the Ukrainian perimeter here and they got their heads handed to them. As we strongly suspected last week, the Russians launched their big offensive to liberate the Kursk region and it turned out the Ukrainians were ready and waiting.

I’ve seen, and many of you probably also have seen, video of hundreds of caskets stacked four high in a warehouse, with more than a few corpses lying on stretchers waiting for a pine box to be built, and credible links between those remains and 810th Naval Infantry Brigade, which was one of the spear tips of the Kursk assaults. I’ll spare you that video.

You also can find credible images of soldiers from the 810th declaring they won’t carry out more attack orders, and POW video, on Ukrainian internet, of 810th soldiers confirming they were sent into the teeth of prepared Ukrainian defenses and were chopped to bits. Lots of it. More than usual. I’ve put together some random screen grabs of 810th Brigade soldiers now POWs, plus one KIA. It’s not possible to confirm it 100%. It’s hard to believe most of it was faked. It looks credible to me.

(There is also more than a little evidence that the Russians fell for the now-not-new trick of clearing a path through a Ukrainian minefield, and then somehow expecting that once the Russian combat engineers left, the Ukrainians would not use drones to re-seed the gaps with more mines.)

This is a random sampling of images about the situation in Russia’s 810th Naval Infantry Brigade from the last 96 hours. Upper left: Marines say they refuse to follow attack orders and accept consequences. Upper right: Lt.Nikolai Kseros, surrendered with his men to Ukraine’s 95th Brigade. Said he was from Moscow. Lower row left to right (1) Private Aleksei Novin, KIA in November, funeral in Sevastopol. (2) Sergeant Aleksei Slidakov, surrendered, possibly to 80th or 47th Brigade. (3) Private Bairat Tsengesgev, probably surrendered to Marines. Said he was a Buryat. (4) Private Mansura Kasymov, probably to the Ukrainian Marines. Said he was a Tadjik.

On the operational level, since then, the energy of the Russian assaults in the Kursk region has visibly fallen off. Although there are plenty of rumors that the North Koreans might be the next wave, they haven’t been spotted on a battlefield. If you go strictly by geo-located engagements that can be confirmed by more than just a report, like by a video or a photograph or reliable text reports from both sides, then for the past 48 hours, the Kursk sector has basically been quiet.

Just to be clear, First Person View (FPV) drones hunting down individual soldiers and vehicles is still 24/7 and very lethal, so “quiet” is meant here in the sense of ground operations.

Part of my job this week has been hunting for even a hint of North Koreans shooting at Ukrainians. The best I and others like me could come up with was a weird North Korean cannon, it fires like once every five minutes, spotted on the Trans-Siberian Railway. The theory is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un apparently decided Russian leader Vladimir Putin could use a couple.

But in the Kursk sector, sourced from both sides, it’s very clear the Ukrainians (meaning Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrksy and his staff) are committed to holding Russian real estate. We’ve seen new formations rotated into the Kursk salient (never thought I would ever, in my life, write those two words together in any but a 1943 context), like the Marines and the 92nd Mechanized Brigade.

There is a pretty hot debate going on in Ukraine about whether the Kursk incursion was a good idea or a bad idea, and in turn whether General Syrsky is the the greatest defensive tactician since Wellington or just a man-mincer like Haig. Wellington image attached. We’ll see, but as we watch events in the Kursk sector unfold I think it’s important to bear in mind a few things that are screamingly obvious if you are in Ukraine, and apparently a lot less so if you are not.

Sotheby’s photography of a portrait painting of Arthur Wellesley, the Duke of Wellington and a British general famous for his skillful defensive tactics. He probably wouldn’t approve of the Ukrainian performance in Kursk because he was one of those chaps who felt he was a very smart soldier and all others were, well, not so much. However, it is very safe to say he would be more critical of the Russians.

In simple terms, if one must fight the Russian army and if one is going to do that against near-total Russian air superiority and major Russian ground firepower, then it is far, far preferable to do the fighting in Russia, and make the Russians level their own villages and towns and infrastructure.

But on an personal, emotional level, for pretty much anyone here, it is difficult to communicate what a gut-punch for the average Ukrainian it is to drive by a home or office building just like ones he knows personally, or see it on video or in a photograph, because it’s not foreign and happening to “other people.”

It’s in his country, it’s property owned by people just like him. Excepting death and injury of the people themselves, the worst part of the war for the Ukrainians is the demolition and damage of homes and things they connect with normal life like schools or shops or cars or farm buildings. For them, you can’t blame a hurricane or a tsunami for what it does. But they sure can blame Russia and the Russians.

In that sense, from the point of view of the Ukrainians, Ukraine’s invasion of Russia and transfer of the ground war onto Russian soil, isn’t a clever move, it’s the only rational response possible. It’s not really about revenge. Generally speaking, I think it’s safe to say the Ukrainians would expect people living in Kursk region to be as pro-Putin, or more exactly, unwilling to oppose Putin – even if that means death and destruction for Ukrainians – as the rest of Russia.

But the Ukrainians know better than anyone that a politically-uninformed idiot probably shouldn’t be sentenced to live in a major war and have his house destroyed and relatives killed, just because what he thinks is stupid and dangerous.

The way retaliation is seen, I think, is that OK, war is destructive, it won’t stop quickly, and if it’s possible to decide where the fighting takes place, then better in the enemy’s country.

Yes that will be unfair to enemy civilians. But, we didn’t asked to be invaded and we are simply defending ourselves. I would say that’s how most Ukrainians see the Kursk incursion.

For Ukraine, this war is not total war, that’s a different thing, but it’s absolutely a national war. It’s not a developed nation’s expeditionary war where the professional soldiers live on bases with internet and then go fight with lavish resources, while back at home elected officials argue in legislatures about lots of things besides the war, and meanwhile, the entertainment industry manufactures fantasy movies and spectacle sports, and the electorate’s priorities are bigger houses and nicer cars.

In Ukraine, the war has left no one untouched. It has affected everyone’s lives. Every time the fighting shifts in direction or intensity, it is not something you just thumb past on your device.

Families might have to evacuate. Maybe one of your relatives or friends. Funeral arrangements might have to be made. Jobs might disappear. Maybe your job. Then how to live? Even if the last Russian missile raids didn’t hit one’s neighborhood, the next ones might. Live with it, and it wears on you. Everyone is human.

For the national leadership, weakening public morale isn’t a way to lose votes. National wartime morale and willingness to resist is existential, lose it, and that’s the fastest path to defeat.

I am tempted to cite the classic example, 1940 France, as an object lesson in what happens when national will to resistance collapses. But aside from the really unwarranted disrespect that would be towards the French nation and the French soldier – this is foreshadowing – the far more relevant historical reference must be the US voting public, and Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. It’s hard not to see a pattern. I’ll stick in a France 1940 image but that’s only because I already illustrated 1975 and 2001 in the last review.

As a result of French surrender to Germany in 1940 and headlines like this, some English-speakers speak disparagingly of French fighting stamina to this day. Glass houses, I say.

There is, of course, the negotiation/poker chip aspect of the Kursk incursion, i.e. now Ukraine has land to trade with Russia in peace talks. That may or may not turn out to be useful to the Ukrainian side.

But right now, considering the Ukrainians had their country invaded and tens of thousands of people killed and millions made refugees, I would say, anyone wondering why the AFU invaded Russia and what are they trying to do there, might ask themselves this question: “And what if the Ukrainians hadn’t? How would the Ukrainian people look at the war, their national leadership then? Ukrainian national will to resist — improved or harmed?”

I’ll close this section with a video link (hopefully now working) to a recent operation run by some guys from the 73rd Maritime Special Operations Center, in other words, Ukraine’s version of the US Navy Seals.

Apparently on Monday or Tuesday night, some of them got tasked with an emergency mission to drive fairly deeply behind Russian lines in the Kursk region. My understanding is the distance was – cross the line of contact, drive about 15 kilometers give or take in the Russian army rear area, meet up with a total of 16 Ukrainian soldiers splintered from their units and cut off from friendly lines, and bring them back.

A source tells me it went off without shooting and it boiled down to finding and then negotiating concealed routes that vehicles shouldn’t be able to use, to one or two (source isn’t clear) pickup points, and then do the return trip.

There was pretty much zero time to plan but all went well. Just armored Humvees, night driving on crappy roads. Supposedly air support was a ton of local drone overflights.

Those of us with a stake in balanced reporting on military skill and relative effectiveness might speculate how the real US Navy Seals, with the helicopters, airpower, satellites, analysts, and precision-guided missiles at their disposal, might have approached the same mission. But that would be even more off-subject than usual and the main thing is some average Ukrainian soldiers caught behind Russian lines got out of that mess thanks to some risk-taking and skill by some Ukrainian special ops guys.

The reason I thought this was worth attention, is not to rah rah Ukraine, but rather, to point out that the SSO (Ukrainian military special ops) only rarely makes details of its operations public and even more rarely its ground operations.

My guess, we have a video and some local reporting about this small success, because someone somewhere in the AFU understands the ancient truth of war – that soldiers will fight harder and better if they believe that in a critical situation, others will come to help.

This was a small, successful little operation – but also, it was the Ukrainian military leadership trying to prove to its soldiers that if you get surrounded you won’t necessarily be abandoned. Or put another way, and I would argue this is possibly the main reason Ukraine invaded Russia in the first place, Ukrainians need not to lose hope, they need to believe that it’s worth it to keep fighting.