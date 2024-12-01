Amid the turbulent realities shaped by Russia's unprovoked aggression against Ukraine the United Kingdom has emerged as a steadfast ally for Ukraine, offering unwavering support amidst growing uncertainties. This article explores the strategic importance of the UK-Ukraine partnership and outlines key areas that could deepen that relationship.

Shifting alliances

Donald Trump’s election victory has expedited efforts to prepare for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, following nearly three years of full-scale hostilities. Trump has frequently claimed that he could resolve the war “in a day,” though he has yet to provide specifics on how he would achieve this.

Following the US presidential election, the prospect of a Trump administration, coupled with a Republican-controlled Congress, makes the likelihood of Washington’s continued support for Ukraine less certain. Simultaneously, Europe faces a resurgence of right-wing movements, while individual nations such as Germany are grappling with political turbulence.

Against this backdrop, the UK is currently seen as a more reliable partner for Ukraine because of the consistent and unwavering support it has provided against an increasingly unpredictable global political landscape. While long-term strategic partnerships remain vital, Britain's steadfastness suggests its indispensable role in addressing Ukraine's immediate challenges.

The UK’s change of government has, thus far, not altered its unwavering support for Ukraine. From his very first days in office Sir Keir Starmer, the new Prime Minister, has reaffirmed his commitment to stand with Ukraine, promising to continue London’s strong and principled policy of support. This continuity underscores the enduring partnership between the two nations and a shared determination to uphold freedom, sovereignty, and the values we hold dear.

UK - the cornerstone of support

The UK’s emergence as one of Ukraine’s most essential partners during a time of unprecedented challenges provides support that spans critical areas, including military aid, political backing, economic assistance, and diplomatic advocacy.

On the battlefield, British military assistance has been transformative. The provision of advanced weaponry, such as Challenger 2 tanks, air defense systems, and NLAW anti-tank missiles, has significantly bolstered Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against aggression.

Equally vital is the extensive training provided to Ukrainian forces, which has equipped thousands with the skills necessary to face complex and evolving threats. In addition to equipment and training, the UK offers expertise in intelligence sharing, cybersecurity, and modern warfare tactics, enhancing Ukraine’s resilience and preparedness.

Politically, the UK has been a steadfast advocate for Ukraine on the global stage. It plays a key role in mobilizing support within international organizations such as the UN, NATO, and the G7, ensuring that Ukraine’s cause remains a priority for the international community. It also spearheaded some of the toughest sanctions against Russia, targeting key sectors of its economy and further isolating it diplomatically.

Economically, the UK has demonstrated a commitment to aiding Ukraine's recovery and resilience. Financial support, grants, and resources for rebuilding critical infrastructure underscore Britain’s role not only as a wartime ally but as a partner in Ukraine’s future long-term recovery. Efforts to coordinate international reconstruction plans highlight its dedication to helping Ukraine emerge stronger from the conflict.

Fortifying alliances

In the area of security guarantees, Britain has taken a leading role. It has actively contributed to the development of, the “Kyiv Security Compact”, aimed at creating a robust Ukrainianmechanism to deter future aggression. Additionally, London has provided its own bilateral assurances of support, reaffirming its readiness to stand by Ukraine in the face of ongoing threats.

What sets the UK apart is not only the scale of its support but also its unwavering consistency. Despite changes in leadership and global uncertainty, London’s commitment to Ukraine has remained resolute.

As Ukraine continues to navigate an uncertain global landscape, Britain’s role as a reliable ally has become even more pronounced. It serves as a powerful example of how unwavering international support can make a tangible difference in the fight for justice and sovereignty.

The Cooperation Agreement on Security between Ukraine and the UK is a pivotal document that establishes the fundamental principles and direction of collaboration between the two countries. This agreement addresses interaction across a variety of security fields, fostering the strengthening of bilateral relations and contributing to regional stability.

A key component of this agreement is the enhancement of military cooperation, including joint military exercises and training, the exchange of expertise in operations and tactics, and the development of shared strategies to counter threats posed by Russia.

Additionally, the agreement emphasizes the development of commercial collaboration in the defense-industrial complex, attracting British investments, jointly designing and manufacturing new weapons systems and military equipment, and exchanging technologies and innovations in defense. These efforts will significantly bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Teamwork in intelligence and cybersecurity aims to enhance security and protection against cyber threats through the exchange of intelligence, joint operations to combat cyber risks, and the training of Ukrainian specialists in cybersecurity.

This agreement remains a cornerstone document underpinning bilateral relations, ensuring stability and security in the region while solidifying the partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

UK’s quest for global leadership

Ukraine is a crucial element of the United Kingdom’s strategy to regain its leadership position in the world. This intention is clearly outlined in the “Global Britain” strategy. Supporting Ukraine not only helps secure Europe but also strengthens London's global influence, affirming its ability to act as a responsible and influential international player.

The strategic report “Global Britain in a Competitive Age”, presented by Boris Johnson in March 2021, serves as a conceptual foundation of British foreign policy, on two levels.

On the global stage, the UK is committed to actively addressing key global challenges, such as food security and climate change. This includes supporting international initiatives, collaborating with other countries and organizations, and implementing advanced technologies to ensure sustainable development. Additionally, the UK seeks to maintain and strengthen its influence on global political processes by participating in organizations like the UN, NATO, and the G7, where it can advocate for its interests and initiatives.

Regionally, the UK focuses on strengthening its position in Europe outside of the European Union. Following Brexit, the UK aims to forge new forms of cooperation with European countries. This involves signing bilateral agreements, engaging in joint projects, and ensuring regional security. The UK is actively seeking ways to enhance its standing in Europe by building partnerships with key European nations such as Germany, France, and Italy.

Security and defense also play a significant role in the UK’s regional strategy. The UK is determined to reinforce its role in ensuring European security, especially through supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia. London recognizes that the collective security of Europe is closely tied to the outcome of the war in Ukraine and, therefore, actively supports Kyiv both politically and militarily.

The UK elite believes it can regain the leadership it lost with its Empire by remaining at the core of global technological and economic leadership and recover its image and reputation as a powerful and major state to be reckoned with.

This includes seizing the initiative from the US on certain issues, ensuring that international trade remains open and liberal, which allows the UK to trade freely with the world. It will maintain active participation in key regional and global processes through military presence, membership of international organizations, and the creation of regional blocs — without relying on the EU, as it did before. The UK aims to remain a cornerstone of European security architecture, balancing competition from the US, Germany, and France.

This UK’s international influence is extended through selective participation in various projects outside of Europe, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, where global power struggles are taking place. Examples of this include the AUKUS alliance in the Indo-Pacific, the Commonwealth of Nations, the military mission in Ukraine, and limited military presence in Syria.

Why Is Ukraine important to Britain

In this context, Britain’s role as a vital strategic partner for Ukraine not only in the areas of bilateral defense and security, but also on the international stage, actively advocating for the continuation of sanctions against Russia and drawing global attention to Moscow’s illegal aggression. London is also involved in various humanitarian programs aimed at assisting Ukrainian refugees and those affected by the war.

While likely adhere to certain core principles of the UK’s strategy the new Labour government may not place as much emphasis on the “Global Britain.”

Access to the Black Sea is also of strategic interest to the UK as a key area for ensuring European security and stability. Any dominant power in the Black Sea region will have a significant influence on the Eastern Mediterranean, where British military facilities, particularly in Cyprus, are located.

Strategic games in the Black Sea

The UK has new opportunities to establish itself in the Black Sea region as the growing US-China confrontation, inevitably shifts Washington's focus from Europe to the Indo-Pacific region.

Moscow’s actions against Ukraine have turned the Black Sea region into a conflict zone, with Russia controlling the escalation of the conflict despite the ongoing destruction of its Black Sea fleet.

Before the full-scale invasion, Britain was key to the development of Ukraine’s navy. The UK had also promised to help in the construction of military ships and naval bases on the Black and Azov Seas, including in Ochakiv and Berdyansk. Russia’s full-scale invasion disrupted the implementation of these projects.

The UK still wants to minimize Russian influence in the area and continues to recognize the strategic importance of the Black Sea region for European security and geopolitical stability. The cessation of hostilities and the demilitarization of Ukraine’s waters remain priorities for London, which seeks to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity to maintain regional security.

The UK’s interest in the Black Sea is multifaceted, encompassing geostrategic, military, political, and economic aspects. Where Europe’s security could largely depend on the stability of the Black Sea region, London seeks to play a constructive role in supporting its partners and ensuring stability. Ukraine, as a key partner of the UK in the region, holds an important place in advancing British interests, particularly in the context of countering the Russian threat.

From this perspective, the United Kingdom views a free Crimea as a potential opportunity to ease tensions and restore stability in this crucial geopolitical space. The UK’s desire for a constant military presence in the Black Sea, combined with its consistent diplomatic stance on Crimea, forms the basis for developing an international strategy for the de-occupation of the peninsula.

In the Black Sea, the UK faces Russia head-on. It is Russia, not China, that is the primary strategic adversary for the UK. The priority for its national security and foreign policy in the short and medium term is to counter the threat posed by Russia to European security. A key component of this strategy is supporting Ukraine in restoring its sovereignty and denying Russia any strategic advantage from its invasion.

UK-Ukraine synergy

UK’s support for Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia aligns with these interests, as it allows Britain to demonstrate leadership within European Western security structures, to create new cooperation formats and alliances in Central and Eastern Europe and the Black Sea region, and to secure its participation in any post-war international agreements after the conclusion of the war in Ukraine, which will, influence the formation of a new security architecture in the region.

If Ukraine is to build on the pragmatic dialogue with the UK, it is crucial to focus on several key areas that will maximize the strategic partnership between the two countries.

This includes regular interaction with British government officials, parliamentarians, and representatives of influential institutions. Establishing a platform for consistent political exchange will help align the interests of both nations and facilitate coordination on global issues, particularly in the security and geopolitical spheres.

Given the significant role the UK plays in ensuring European security, it is important to foster deeper military cooperation. This involves coordinating military aid, conducting joint military exercises, and sharing expertise in areas such as cybersecurity and intelligence. Strengthening defense ties will not only benefit Ukraine's security but will also contribute to the UK’s strategic goals in the region.

Advocating for joint initiatives in maritime security at international forums and organizations like the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is crucial. Promoting collaborative efforts in this area will ensure that both countries are well-positioned to address emerging maritime challenges.

Additionally, organizing consultations, training sessions, and exchanging expertise between Ukrainian and British maritime security experts will bolster both nations' capabilities in safeguarding critical sea routes and resources. Furthermore, it is vital to support the development of a legal framework for maritime security, including cooperation on maritime transportation regulations, control of marine pollution, and the safety of navigation.

Facilitating the exchange of information and coordinating actions to ensure the safety and security of maritime zones will be key. This includes cooperation in combating international maritime piracy and terrorism. Strengthening coordination on these fronts will not only improve the security of critical sea lanes but will also demonstrate a united front against global threats in the maritime domain.

By focusing on these areas, Ukraine and the United Kingdom can develop a strong and pragmatic partnership, ensuring long-term stability and security in both the Black Sea region and beyond.

It is crucial to promote the idea of elevating bilateral relations with Ukraine to the level of alliance, rather than just partnership, especially considering London’s desire to take the initiative from the United States.

Among British experts, there is often a viewpoint that due to excessive focus on confrontation with China from the US, Washington will increasingly direct its resources to the Indo-Pacific region. Consequently, attention to Europe and NATO’s eastern flank will decrease, creating opportunities for the UK to strengthen its leadership position on the continent.

This shift in the geopolitical landscape provides the UK with a unique opportunity to play a more prominent role in European security and politics, positioning itself as a key player in the region. By positioning itself as Ukraine's ally, the UK can fill the potential vacuum left by the US and take the lead in addressing regional security challenges.

Alina Hrytsenko is an international relations specialist, who worked at Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, is a Senior Consultant at the National Institute for Strategic Studies in Kyiv and Kyiv Post’s International Relations Analyst.

This text is a part of the project ‘Pragmatic Dialogue with the West: Why It Is Worth Supporting Ukraine’, undertaken with the support of the International Renaissance Foundation. It presents the views of the author and not necessarily reflects the position of the International Renaissance Foundation.

The views expressed are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.