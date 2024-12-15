As a self-confessed hippy who enjoyed a career in music and the arts, Hanna Vasyk makes an unlikely soldier. With her striking features and fondness for jewellery – including a gold-hoop nose piercing – the peace-loving former music industry worker looks as though she might be more at home on the catwalk than the battlefield.

First appearances, however, are deceptive. And although for a time Hanna feared she lacked the courage to serve on the frontline, or whether she could face the loss of freedom required to be in the military, those self-doubts were misplaced.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Today Hanna, 38, has not only proved to be an outstanding combat medic but she is now working in recruitment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

She is passionate about the need for Ukraine to win its war with its brutal neighbour.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to simply stop Russia – I want Russia to be destroyed so they can never do this again,” she says with steely determination.

Hanna is one of the tens of thousands of women – both military personnel and civilians – who are playing a crucial role in their country’s fight for survival, nearly three years into its all-out war. Stylish with short, cropped black hair, she agrees to be interviewed at the headquarters of Arm Women Now, which is based in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and seeks to empower the nation’s female defenders.

Other Topics of Interest Now, More Than Ever: Ukrainian Resolve Anyone who has made the effort to travel to Ukraine as a volunteer will know first-hand that Ukrainians’ phenomenal resolve will keep the society thriving in the harshest of circumstances.

Typically, Hanna, who has travelled to more than 40 countries in her search for adventure, was abroad on February 24, 2022, when Russia launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine. In fact, she was 5,000 miles from her homeland in a remote part of Uganda, where she had gone to recharge her batteries and see gorillas in the wild.

Family and friends sent messages that her country was under attack so she cut short her holiday and flew back to Europe.

“It was a really shocking moment for me,” she admits. She then flew to Berlin, Germany, where she had good contacts from her work in the music industry.

Advertisement

Initially, she planned to return to Ukraine quickly but, when her coach ticket home was cancelled, she decided to stay in Berlin and help her country from abroad, using her PR and other skills. “However, I soon felt unfaithful towards my country and I was diagnosed with clinical depression,” she says. “So I returned to Ukraine in October and immediately felt comfortable there and my energy levels returned.”

Living in Kyiv and fearing a new Russian offensive, Hanna made careful preparations to defend her homeland: namely, she bought a rifle and learnt to shoot. “I had never held a gun before but I wanted to become as fast and as skilful as the person who would be trying to kill me,” she says. She also studied first-aid and medicine so, by June 2023, she was ready to take her next step.

Speaking in fluent English, she tells me: “I thought to myself, ‘The army desperately needs people and, with my new knowledge, I can help them.’ But I was reluctant to take on the role of combat medic because I thought, ‘How will I perform under a shelling and if I have to help a person with a real wound or who has lost a leg?’ So I thought I would instead try to help with army PR, communications or even military intelligence.”

Advertisement

Hanna sent her CV to several regiments, including volunteer units. Worried she would not cope with the discipline of the military, she felt that with a volunteer unit she could leave at any time. However, she was soon offered a full-time role as a combat medic, which involved evacuating soldiers from the battle area, with the 78th Airborne Assault Regiment – and they wanted her to start the next day.

“It was a hard decision,” she says. “I spent several hours analysing everything. I realised that the No1 task for Ukraine is to finish the war and defeat Russia. Why should I sit and wait or expect someone else to do it for me?

“I thought, ‘I will do all I can and, if I fail, I will have tried and I will switch my energy and interests to somewhere else.’ I love the Ukrainian idiom, ‘The eyes are scared but the hands are working.’ I hoped that, if I did not die, I would find my way.” She enrolled as a combat medic on June 20, 2023, with the intention of staying in the army until the end of the war. “I was concerned for my safety but I worked through my fears of death, amputations and heavy wounds during my training,” she says.