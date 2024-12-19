When the Politico news outlet declared Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni the “most powerful person in Europe” in 2025, this decision was both a recognition of her political dominance and a statement about the future leadership of the continent. For Ukraine, struggling against brutal and unprovoked Russian aggression, Meloni’s growing influence in Brussels and Washington offers hope. Her evolution from a Eurosceptic nationalist to a pragmatic bridge-builder between Europe and America has made her an indispensable ally to Kyiv at a crucial moment.

Not long ago, many dismissed Meloni as a fervent right-winger unsuitable to lead Italy, let alone shape European geopolitics. However, in just two years since her historic victory as Italy’s first female prime minister, Meloni has exceeded all expectations. Her government remains one of the most stable in the history of post-war Italy, a remarkable achievement given the country’s reputation for political instability.

But what really sets her apart is not only domestic stability but also her unwavering commitment to Ukraine. Meloni has demonstrated that strong national leadership can coexist with European unity and democratic values, particularly when these values face existential threat.

Since taking office in October 2022, Meloni has consistently aligned Italy with Ukraine, even at the cost of political risks. While some European right-wing leaders – such as Marine Le Pen in France or the Alternative for Germany (AfD), Viktor Orbán, and Robert Fico – have shown ambivalence toward Moscow, Meloni has taken a very different course.

Her government has provided Ukraine with considerable financial and military aid, including arms supplies and logistical support. Under her leadership, Italy supplied the SAMP/T air defense system, a key Franco-Italian project to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian missile attacks.

She is a leader capable of overcoming divisions, mobilizing support, and achieving results with a clear moral compass.

In February 2024, during tense negotiations in Brussels, Meloni played a key role in convincing Viktor Orbán to lift the blockade on a €50-billion aid package for Ukraine. Her diplomatic skills and influence in conservative circles ensured that Ukraine received the necessary financial support.

Meloni’s clear and uncompromising rhetoric has further strengthened her role as a defender of Ukraine. She leaves no room for ambiguity – she calls the war in Ukraine a “brutal act of aggression” and unequivocally supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity. In a world where some leaders are reluctant to condemn Russian propaganda, Meloni remains consistent and unwavering.

The biggest reason Meloni is vital to Ukraine is her growing influence in Washington. Meloni can become a unique mediator at a time when transatlantic relations are under strain and support for Ukraine is increasingly turning into a party issue in the US.

Her good relations with conservative figures such as Elon Musk and her links to the new administration in Washington offer Ukraine an additional opportunity to secure the continuity of American support. At a time when many in Europe fear the return of isolationist tendencies in the US, Meloni represents an important link that can convince American conservatives to continue to support Kyiv.

Meloni has therefore taken a clear and decisive stance toward Moscow. Under her leadership, Italy has significantly reduced its dependence on Russian gas and supported the European Union’s toughest sanctions against the Kremlin.

In addition to economic and military aid, Meloni has also shown her willingness to take action against Russian disinformation campaigns in Italy. Her administration has taken steps to limit the influence of pro-Russian narratives aimed at undermining European unity and public support for Ukraine.

Ukraine is in a difficult situation, and Kyiv’s survival depends on continued support from the West. Leaders such as Olaf Scholz or Emmanuel Macron sometimes show indecision, while Meloni sticks to these positions. Her pragmatic leadership and personal political weight make her an extremely effective advocate for Ukraine on the European stage.

Meloni has proven that right-wing leaders can be reliable defenders of European values and international law. Her alliance with Ukraine is not just a political decision; it is a question of moral clarity and strategic vision.

Politico’s decision to name Giorgia Meloni “the most powerful person in Europe” is not only a recognition of her influence but also a message about her potential to shape the world’s response to one of the most important conflicts of our time.

For Ukraine, Meloni is much more than just an ally. She is a leader capable of overcoming divisions, mobilizing support, and achieving results with a clear moral compass. Giorgia Meloni has the opportunity to be remembered as a person who secured the support of Europe and the West in the defense of freedom and democracy at a time when European unity is crucial to Ukraine’s victory.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.