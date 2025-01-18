Five years on, Flight PS752’s destruction still haunts those seeking justice. Conflicting statements, concealed evidence, and conspicuous alliances hint at Iran’s deeper motives, casting doubt on its claims of a mere accident.

Five years have elapsed since the downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, which claimed 176 lives, including 15 children, shortly after its departure from Tehran on Jan. 8, 2020.

The Iranian regime’s initial refusal to release the aircraft’s black box to the manufacturer and its general lack of transparency raise serious questions about whether this was genuinely a “mistake,” as Iran contends, or the result of deliberate action by at least some elements within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Although the regime finally admitted, after three days of denial, to having mistakenly fired at the aircraft, it remains unclear why a system designed to identify hostile targets could so fundamentally fail to distinguish an outbound passenger jet even from Tehran’s own airport.

At the time of the tragedy, tensions between Iran and the United States were alarmingly high. The US had just killed the prominent Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, leading Iran to place its air defense units on heightened alert against anticipated strikes.

This context, while it might explain why Iranian forces were jittery, does not diminish their responsibility for the atrocity. If the regime’s story of human error is accurate, it begs the question: why conceal critical information that might validate this account and allay suspicions of an intentional strike?

In circumstances where an accident genuinely occurs, governments typically act swiftly to disclose evidence refuting malicious intent. Iran’s refusal to cooperate fully with international investigators and its ongoing obstruction only reinforce the view that something more sinister may have transpired.

The tragedy drew an outpouring of grief around the globe, as the passengers came from Ukraine, Iran, Canada, the UK, Sweden, Germany, and Afghanistan. Families of the victims have demanded answers, but they have been met with contradictory statements, a lack of clarity on the investigation’s findings, and conflicting accounts of what actually occurred on that fateful day.

These inconsistencies have fueled further mistrust. Indeed, in the time since PS752 was shot down, Iran has aligned itself more closely with Moscow. Supplying Russia with weaponry and technology, especially Shahed 136 drones used in Russia’s war against Ukraine, points to Tehran’s ongoing willingness to disregard international norms and human lives when it suits its strategic ambitions.

While some argue that the missile strike was unlikely to have been deliberate, given that Iran ultimately admitted to being responsible, it leaves one wondering if there could have been a darker motive.

The suggestion that a Ukrainian aircraft might have been chosen as a form of indirect retaliation against perceived Western allies cannot be dismissed out of hand. The Iranian regime, unable to retaliate directly against the US at that critical moment, chose a more accessible target connected to what it viewed as a broader American network.

The official denial and subsequent admission could simply have served as face-saving maneuvers: first refusing to accept blame, then backtracking under overwhelming evidence and mounting international pressure.

Adding to the sense of a cover-up is the curious trajectory of Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force, who accepted “full responsibility” for the shootdown.

Despite this, no concrete repercussions or demotions appear to have been enforced upon him, as might be expected in a case of such significant international consequence. Instead, the Iranian leadership’s narrative quickly shifted to emphasize a regrettable but unavoidable mistake, rather than a stark example of incompetence.

Viewed in the broader context of Iran’s secretive governmental structure, its extended delay in acknowledging the strike, and the swift bulldozing of the crash site in the days following the incident, the official explanation of human error can seem woefully insufficient.

At a time of reported backchannel negations between Washington and Iran through the Swiss embassy, in an effort to defuse tension following Soleimani’s killing, the statements by President Trump and Prime Minister Trudeau on the accidental nature of the downing also came far too quickly.

The investigation into flight PS752 was reopened in January 2025 after Iran’s Supreme Court identified “deficiencies.” Yet, this renewed inquiry is unlikely to provide anything resembling objective truth.

The regime has had half a decade to produce detailed evidence supporting its claims of a tragic accident but has so far failed to do so. Meanwhile, the families of victims have been subjected to harassment, being prevented from properly commemorating their loved ones.

This behavior is reflective of a government more focused on retaining control over the narrative than providing justice and solace.

Even if Iran’s arguments are to be believed, that a panicked, overzealous defense unit simply made a catastrophic mistake, this would not lessen its accountability.

Military forces with sophisticated missile systems and advanced command structures bear the weighty duty of ensuring civilian aircraft are correctly identified, especially in their own skies. Furthermore, the deliberate concealment of evidence suggests that the regime was aware of the full extent of its wrongdoing from the earliest moments.

By dragging its feet, spinning conflicting narratives, and continuing to shield those involved from the repercussions that basic justice demands, Tehran has seemingly amplified the heartbreak of the victims’ families and increased the likelihood that another tragedy could occur if nothing is changed.

Iran’s initial cover-up strategy featured a flurry of contradictory accounts from different spokespeople and institutions, all of which appeared designed to obscure the true cause of the crash.

Officials insisted the pilot had “lost control” after an engine fire, claimed “technical problems” with the aircraft, or even withheld any clear explanation altogether.

Simultaneously, the Instagram accounts posted footage revealing what looked like a missile strike, and independent investigators, including Bellingcat, verified video evidence showing an apparent mid-air explosion.

The regime’s multiple narratives, denying the involvement of a Russian-made Tor-M1 missile, created confusion and doubt.

By layering inconsistent statements, Tehran effectively delayed scrutiny and diverted blame, muddying the waters and using a propaganda approach reminiscent of the Kremlin’s own obfuscations.

This should raise serious questions about whether Russia played, at least a complicit, role in Iran’s attempt to bury the facts.

Ultimately, whether the strike was an egregious mistake or something more deliberate – accountability rests squarely upon Iran’s shoulders.

Complete transparency, including cooperation with international aviation experts, and genuine legal proceedings against those responsible are essential first steps in any sincere effort to rectify the harm caused.

Without such measures, fresh promises or reopened investigations ring hollow, especially under the watchful of the IRGC – those directly responsible for the tragedy.

